CBC News story helps celebrate 50th year of Beach Metro Community News

Former Beach Metro News general manager, and current special advisor on the volunteer board, Sheila Blinoff is interviewed by CBC reporter Talia Ricci recently. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

As part of the celebrations surrounding Beach Metro Community News’ 50th year in the community, CBC News Toronto recently did a story on our newspaper.

CBC reporter Talia Ricci interviewed former Beach Metro News general manager, and current special advisor on the volunteer board, Sheila Blinoff, long-time cartoonist Bill Suddick, and reporter Ali Raza on a rainy day in April at the Alex Christie Bandshell in Kew Gardens.

Ricci’s story can be found online at https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/beach-metro-news-50-1.5993480?cmp=rss

Beach Metro began publishing in March of 1972 as Ward 9 Community News. We changed our name to Beach Metro Community News in 1988.

To read more about our paper’s history and some of the plans we have to mark our 50th year, please read Sheila Blinoff’s column which appeared in our March 9 issue. You can also read the story online on our website at https://beachmetro.com/2021/03/09/beach-metro-news-begins-its-50th-year/

A reminder to all of our readers that we are hoping we will be able to host a community celebration in March of 2022 to officially mark Beach Metro’s 50th anniversary.