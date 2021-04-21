Earth Headz organizers cleaning up in parks across Toronto

East Yorkers Nick Chronis, Dan Howes and Alec Phillips formed Earth Headz in 2019.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

A group of young environmental activists are dusting off their gloves and grabbers for a summer of cleaning up Toronto parks.

Founded in 2019, Earth Headz is a social group that brings young adults throughout Toronto together to clean public spaces on a mission to keep communities clean and vibrant.

Though COVID-19 restrictions meant no clean up events for 2020, Earth Headz has announced their comeback starting with a community session and clean up at Dieppe Park in East York on May 8.

Earth Headz was created after three friends from East York, Nick Chronis, Dan Howes and Alec Phillips, tweeted out an invite to an impromptu park clean-up on Cinco de Mayo, 2019.

“We had 10 people at our first meet and then we went out for tacos,” said Howes.

“It was very surreal. Like, we really just had people pick up garbage in a park, from a tweet. The whole thing just sparked from there.”

Something that has united Torontonians across all demographics throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been spending time outdoors and a renewed sense of communal responsibility for maintaining public spaces.

With more people seeking out Toronto’s greenspaces over the pandemic, there was a massive increase in outside trash last year, especially in high-traffic public spaces such as Woodbine Beach or Trinity Bellwoods Park.

“Cleaning up garbage isn’t going to fix our climate issues,” said Chronis. “But it sends a really impactful message of what people can be doing or who they be contacting to make a bigger difference.”

This summer, Earth Headz will be at a different Toronto park every weekend to host physically distanced litter clean ups and engage in community discussions about climate change, and you’re invited.

Earth Headz 2021 Summer Roster

DATE LOCATION Sun, May 8 Dieppe Park – Clean Up & Community Session Sun, May 14 Kew Gardens – Clean Up Sat, May 29 Stan Wadlow Park – Clean Up Sat, June 05 Trinity Bellwoods Park – Clean Up Sun, June 13 Monarch Park – Clean Up Sat, June 19 Riverdale Park – Clean Up Sun, June 27 Thorncliffe Park – Clean Up Sun, July 04 Topham Park – Clean Up Sun, July 11 Greenwood Park – Clean Up Sat, July 17 Woodbine Beach East – Clean Up Sun, July 18 Woodbine Beach West – Clean Up Sat, July 24 Dentonia Park – Clean Up Sun, Aug 08 Trillium Park – Clean Up Sat, Aug 14 Fairmont Creek & Small Park – Clean Up Sun, Aug 22 High Park – Clean Up Sat, Aug 28 East Lynn Park – Clean Up Sun, Sept 12 Stan Wadlow Park – Community Session

For more information about Earth Headz, please go to https://twitter.com/earthheadz