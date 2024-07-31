Top Gun Maverick takes flight tonight in Kew Gardens at The Beach BIA’s outdoor summer movie screening

Top Gun Maverick will be the movie shown tonight (Wednesday, July 31) at The Beach BIA's outdoor movie in Kew Gardens park.

The outdoor screening of the movie starring Tom Cruise, takes place on Wednesday, July 31, starting at sunset in Kew Gardens (2075 Queen St. E.).

The screening is dependent on the weather conditions so please check in with The BIA Facebook page to confirm it will be taking place.

The outdoor summer movie nights in Kew Gardens are presented every Wednesday by The Beach BIA.

The family-themed movies will begin at sunset and end by 11 p.m.

The movie schedule for the outdoor films at Kew Gardens for the remainder of this summer is as follows:

• Wednesday, July 31 – Top Gun Maverick.

• Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Cheaper by the Dozen.

• Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

• Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Bob Marley: One Love.

• Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Lego Movie.

Saturday, Sept. 7 – The Goonies.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawnchairs or blankets for sitting on.

There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

Residents are also encouraged to visit one of the great restaurants along Queen Street East in the Beach for a meal before coming over the park to watch the movie.

Official sponsor for this year’s summer movies is The Richards Group.

For more information on the summer movie nights and other local activities that are being planned, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO