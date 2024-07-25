Beaches Jazz Festival’s StreetFest set for Queen Street East on the nights of July 25, 26 and 27

Queen Street East will be jammed with music fans on the nights of July 25, 26 and 27 for the Beaches International Jazz Festival's StreetFest. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival’s hugely popular StreetFest celebration will take place from Thursday, July 25 through to Saturday, July 27.

Queen Street East will close down at 6 p.m., from Beech to Woodbine avenues, on each night of StreetFest for music fans to take the street and enjoy dozens of performers playing.

The StreetFest will finish each night at 11 p.m., and the street will then be re-opened for cars, buses and streetcars at midnight

To avoid Queen Street East during StreetFest, the TTC’s Main Street 64 bus will take an alternate route during the street closure hours. The 64 bus will go south on Wineva Ave, past Queen Street East, along Alfresco Lawn and then up north on Lee Ave to Kingston Road.

A total of 36 bands and musicians will play nightly during the StreetFest, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

For the complete list of bands playing please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/streetfest

Food and treats from the city’s best restaurants will be part of StreetFest, along with local artisans and vibrant market stalls.

StreetFest will kick off what is the final weekend for the 36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival.

Along with the celebrations along Queen Street East this weekend, concert performances are also slated for Woodbine Park on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, as part of the OLG Weekend Series Groovin’ in The Park festival.

Groovin’ in The Park, features soul, funk, world and house music. This event offers food, a beer garden and shaded seating.

Two shows will take place during Groovin’ in The Park. The first, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., on Friday, is Break For Love featuring DJ Legend Kenny Glasgow.

Saturday’s show is called Saturday Fever and goes from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. This show is an all-day party, featuring local and international DJs. As part of the fun, there will be a kid’s dance party from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The OLG Weekend Series continues for the last day on Sunday, July 28, returning to the Main Stage at Woodbine Park. The lineup starts with Sinatra & Buble – Together Again with The Swing Shift Big Band at 12:30 p.m.; K-Man and The 45s at 3 p.m.; Janette King at 5 p.m., and Witch Prophet closing the night and the Jazz Festival at 6 p.m.

For full details on this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival, please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/