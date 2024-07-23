Metrolinx breaks ground on Ontario Line’s Pape Station amid concerns over impact on Greektown businesses

Crews prepare the site with equipment and materials for major work on the future Ontario Line connection to Pape Station. Photo: Metrolinx

By AMARACHI AMADIKE

After months of demolition, Metrolinx broke ground at the Ontario Line’s future Pape Station this week.

Officials announced that work on the foundations required for excavations to connect the two subway lines has now begun.

With construction expected to take four years, Greektown businesses are concerned about the impact this project will have on their livelihoods.

Tony Pethakas, Chair of GreekTown on the Danforth BIA, identified the loss of parking availability as the top issue, despite various problems such as pest control from demolitions.

“The loss of parking spots, which translates to customers for our members, needs to be addressed,” said Pethakas. “Parking strategies need to be put in place.”

Pethakas told Beach Metro Community News that the neighbourhood has lost four parking lots that surround Pape Station.

“Those parking spots are in the hundreds and, understandably, they’re going to take parking from the street as well to manage their construction site,” he said. “Those spots that are being used for the construction site … there is no plan in place at the moment [for replacements].”

Pethakas says that businesses, customers, and residents will likely lose their parking spots to workers on the site for at least the duration of their shifts.

“We understand that there’s still a lot of moving parts, but at this point there’s been great cooperation between Councillor Paula Fletcher’s office, Greektown BIA, and Metrolinx to come up with a strategy that has the least impact on our members,” said Pethakas.

Since the Ontario Line project announcement, Fletcher, who represents Toronto-Danforth, has called for better communication between Metrolinx and the communities hosting their projects.

In her July 16 newsletter, the Ward 14 councillor echoed Pethakas’ concerns, calling for parking replacements at Pape and Danforth.

“The multiple TPA lots that will be lost or closed for several years due to Ontario Line construction should be replaced to ensure residents and visitors can continue to shop at our local businesses.”

Fletcher also suggested Metrolinx open a community office on the Danforth to provide businesses and residents easy access to project information.

On Thursday, July 18, Councillor Fletcher’s office, members of Greektown, Metrolinx, and the City of Toronto held a meeting to discuss the feasibility of such an office.

“From what I understood, there will be a Metrolinx office opening as soon as they find a location,” said Pethakas. “It’ll be a direct point of communication for businesses and neighbours to at least voice their concerns and opinions.”

In the lead up to Tuesday’s groundbreaking, demolitions took place on the south side of Gertrude Place; the south side of Lipton Avenue; the westside of Eaton Avenue; and the north side of Danforth Avenue. (between Eaton Avenue. and 670 Danforth Avenue).

During the process, residents and businesses experienced lower air quality from dust as well as noise from excavators, dump trucks and other machinery.

“The businesses that have been directly impacted [in the area] so far have shown true resilience,” said Pethakas. “It’s early on. Metrolinx have been doing their best to keep dust under control and make sure the traffic is flowing. We’re working together to find solutions.”

The Ontario Line project is expected to be completed in 2031. The line will be 15.6 kilometres with 15 stations running from Exhibition Place through the downtown core, connecting to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The line creates 40 connections to other subway, bus, streetcar and regional train services, bringing an estimated 227,500 more people within walking distance of transit. This, officials believe, will make for 28,000 less daily auto trips.

Although the construction process comes with its share of concerns, Pethakas believes the increased efficiency in commuting as a result of the Ontario Line will be a net positive for Greektown businesses.

Today, a trip from Pape and Danforth to Queen and University takes about 25 minutes. The Ontario Line is expected to cut this travel time to 12 minutes.

“It’ll bring a larger traffic flow and connect us to the south,” said Pethakas. “Our hope is that Greektown becomes more easily accessible for visitors and customers. Overall, when the project is done, it’ll have a positive impact on our community.”