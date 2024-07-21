Launch party for local author Richard White’s The Beaches: Creation of a Toronto Neighbourhood set for July 30

A launch party for local author Richard White’s The Beaches: Creation of a Toronto Neighbourhood is set for Tuesday, July 30 at Beach United Church.

A book launch to celebrate the release of local author Richard White’s The Beaches: Creation of a Toronto Neighbourhood is set for Tuesday, July 30.

The event takes place at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Those attending are invited to join author White at the celebration hosted by publisher the University of Toronto Press.

The evening will feature an introduction by Beach historian and author Barbara Myrvold followed by a conversation about the book with White and author-historian Christopher Moore.

Myrvold, the Beach Citizen of the Year in 2021, is long time director with The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society. With Mary Campbell, she is the author of The Beach in Pictures (1988) and Historical Walking Tour of Kew Beach (1995).

Moore is a two-time winner of a Governor General’s Literary Award, His bestselling books include the The Story of Canada, and the Illustrated History of Canada. He is a contributing editor at Canada’s History magazine, as well as a radio documentarian with CBC Radio Ideas.

White is an historian, author, and part-time university professor who has lived in and walked the neighbourhood’s streets for more than 25 years. He received his PhD in Canadian history from the University of Toronto in 1995, and has remained associated with the institution ever since – as a lecturer at UT Mississauga and, more recently, UT Scarborough, as a major contributor to the UT History Project, and as an active Research Associate with the university’s Cities Centre.

The Beaches: Creation of a Toronto Neighbourhood was released earlier this year and recounts the neighbourhood’s development, going over the history of the community from its inception to the modern-day.

The July 30 book launch celebration is free, but those planning to attend are asked to register online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/book-launch-the-beaches-by-richard-white-tickets-939721752057?aff=oddtdtcreator