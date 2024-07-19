Canadian Bengali Literary Festival set for Saturday, July 20, in southwest Scarborough

The Canadian Bengali Literary Festival takes place on Saturday, July 20, at St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St., from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Toronto Bengali community will be hosting a literary festival this Saturday in southwest Scarborough.

Under the auspices of Canada Journal, former poet laureates of Toronto Anne Michaels, A F Moritz and George Elliott Clarke are expected to join with a number of Bengali writers for the festival.

Faruk Hossain, the Consul General of Bangladesh to Toronto, will also attend the event.

To start the festival, a bilingual (English and Bengali) website focussing on Canadian Bengali Writers will be launched. A special issue of the Weekly BanglaMail focussing on the different aspects of Canada will also be unveiled.

The festival will also celebrate the newly published books by the Bengali writers present.

The festival will feature segments on nonfiction, poetry and fiction, which will be participated in by the poets and writers attending.

Media partners of the festival are the Weekly BanglaMail and Bengali channel NRB TV. On behalf of Canada Journal and eminent

Bengali writer Subrata Kumar Das, all who are interested in Bengali literature are invited to attend this Saturday’s festival.

Samina Chowdhury, a well-known presenter, will emcee the event.