Letters to the Editor: Northern Reflections store and its friendly staff will be missed along Queen Street East in the Beach

Recently I stopped to visit my favourite store in the Beach – Northern Reflections – to say hello to my friend Tiffany.
I was shocked and saddened to hear that head office is closing the store as of July 30.
It is my understanding that the store has consistently met sales targets so it makes no sense to me to close a store that is doing well.
I guess the company thinks people should either shop online or go to Eglinton Square in Scarborough or Bloor Street West to shop in person.
Tiffany and her staff care deeply about their customers and go the extra mile to serve their needs. They’re not just her customers, they’re her friends!
There are very few quality ladies stores in the Beach. This is yet another business leaving Queen Street East in the Beach.
Norma Cassidy
