Funk, disco and a return to the 1990s on tap at Woodbine Park this weekend as part of Beaches Jazz Festival

NuFunk Concerts, SFS ENT & Brown Eyes Entertainment, in partnership with the Beaches International Jazz Festival will present Get On Up meets Renaissance on the night of Thursday, July 18, at Woodbine Park.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival will feature the TD Weekend Series from July 18 to 21 at Woodbine Park.

The fun kicks off at 7 p.m. on the night of Thursday, July 18, with the All 90s Show features the music of some that decade’s classics including Backstreet Boys, Brandy and Biggie.

NuFunk Concerts, SFS ENT & Brown Eyes Entertainment, in partnership with the Beaches Jazz Festival will present Get On Up meets Renaissance. The show will feature top Canadian DJs Starting From Scratch (Get On Up) and Mista Jiggz (Renaissance) along with guest host Master T of Much Music fame and more. Co-hosts for Thursday’s show will be Timbrrr, Kid Artik and Jay Nufunk.

The following day (Saturday, July 20). performances will kick-off with Johannes Linstead at 4 p.m.; Jordan Astra at 5:30 p.m.; Philcos at 7 p.m., and to close the night, Boom Shaka Lakas Disco Party at 9 p.m.

Three performances are set for this Sunday, July 21, with Jerome Tucker to open the day at 3 p.m. and then followed by Mississippi Heat at 4:30 p.m., and to finish the night, Lazo and Exodus, The Bob Marley Experience at 6:30 p.m.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

This year marks the 36th annual edition of the Beaches International Jazz Festival which takes place until July 28.

The TD Workshop Series will highlight a ticketed performance by Dueling Pianos, a father-and-son show that will take place at Beach United Church on July 23 and July 24. The performances are a fundraiser for Michael Garron Hospital. For ticket information or to order, please go to https://www.mghf.ca/dueling-pianos

The OLG Weekend Series will feature Groovin’ in the Park with shows on July 26 and 27, and then returning to the Main Stage for the last day of the festival with performances throughout the afternoon on July 28.

Also happening during the TD Workshop Series, the Big Fam Jam at the Supermarket will take place every Tuesday in July (July 16, 23, and 30) at Kensington Market in west Toronto.

And, of course, the popular StreetFest on Queen Street East is back for this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival. StreetFest starts on Thursday, July 25 and finishes on Saturday, July 27; with performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

For more info on this year’s festival events, please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/