Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse season ends with playoff elimination after loss to Orangeville

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team said thanks to its players, staff, fans, and sponsors after being eliminated from the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League playoffs last night in Orangeville.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team’s season came to an end last night as they lost Game Three of their Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) first-round playoff series to the Orangeville Northmen.

The Beaches lost the game 11-5 at the Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville on Tuesday, July 16, and were swept in the best-of-five playoff series three games straight.

Going into the series the Beaches were the underdogs as they finished eighth in the 11-team OJLL’s regular season and faced off against the first place Northmen in the opening round of the playoffs.

“While this season didn’t end the way we’d hoped, we’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to our players, staff, sponsors, and most importantly, our Beaches Family,” said the team in a Facebook post on July 17.

For updates on the other OJLL playoff series, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/