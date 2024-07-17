City aware of concerns regarding trespassing in vacant buildings on Danforth Avenue slated for redevelopment

This photo of the fence surrounding the properties at 1095 and 1111 Danforth Ave. was taken on July 9 by Beach Metro Community News.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

The City of Toronto says it has responded to concerns from neighbours about trespassing at a site on Danforth Avenue slated for redevelopment.

The site is located on the south side of Danforth Avenue, east of Byron Avenue, and the former St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and the Trull Funeral Home are on the property.

Both those buildings, at 1095 and 1111 Danforth Ave. are now empty and still standing. Eventually the church will be demolished but the funeral home’s façade will remain as part of a new development featuring a 13-storey mixed-use (residential and ground floor retail) building at the site.

While the wait for the demolition of the church and the start of construction on the new building goes on, some residents have expressed concerns regarding safety and security at the buildings which they say are being entered by trespassers.

Police have responded to at least one call regarding trespassing at the site, and forwarded the information to the City of Toronto.

In a statement sent to Beach Metro Community News last week, the city said it was aware of the concerns and had contacted the property owner to make sure the site was secure.

“In April and May 2024, the City has received service requests (complaints) about the property standards at both properties. The property owners were notified that their properties were not secure and that they were in violation of the bylaw,” said the statement.

“The City investigated the properties to ensure they were in a secure/safe condition. For both properties, emergency orders were issued and the properties were secured and boarded up in April and May. If residents have concerns about the property standards they can call 311 to submit a service request for the City to investigate.”

Toronto’s Vacant or Hazardous Property Bylaw says the owner of a vacant property must “protect the building against risk of fire, accident or danger by preventing the entrance of all unauthorized persons.”

The buildings can be secured “through normal locking and securing methods, or by the installation of physical barriers such as plywood or bricks on windows or doors. City Bylaw officers are responsible for ensuring the vacant property meets established safety standards as defined by the bylaw,” said the City of Toronto.

A local resident has posted videos on YouTube of trespassers on the property and recently told Beach Metro Community News he is fearful that someone using the building as a squat or a place to use drugs is going to be injured.

In an earlier Beach Metro Community News story, resident Paul Collins said he was concerned about “security issues and illicit activities at this location before the development even goes up.”

Collins posted a YouTube video showing what he said is the lack of security around the former church building. To see his video, please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npjK-TKePcw

“Eventually, homeless people will live in these buildings, or they may already,” said Collins in the earlier story.

A recent visit to the site by Beach Metro Community News showed doors boarded up with planks and a steel fence with No Tresspassing signs surrounding the site. However, there were visible spaces where sections of the fencing had been separated enough to allow space for a person to get through. There was no one seen on the property at the time when Beach Metro visited.

In its statement, the City of Toronto said it reviews security issues with the owners of vacant properties and buildings as needed.

“Bylaw Enforcement Officers will review the complaint and if validated, investigate, educate and/or take enforcement actions,” said the statement.

“The goal is to resolve issues and ensure that property owners/operators and occupants are following the bylaws. Each issue is addressed on a case-by-case basis to make sure reasonable, fair and appropriate actions are taken. For example, in some cases the issue may be resolved through education. In other cases, further enforcement action may be required. If a property owner/operator does not comply with the bylaw, they may be issued an Order to Comply, a Notice of Violation, a set fine or a summons to appear before the Court. If needed, the City may also carry out maintenance (remedial) work to ensure compliance. The cost of the work will be added to the property tax bill.”

For more information on the city’s Vacant or Hazardous Property Bylaw, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/legdocs/municode/1184_632.pdf