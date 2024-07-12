Beaches Artisan Market at Kew Gardens slated for Saturday, July 13

Visitors to an art show and market last year in Kew Gardens park are shown in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The Queen St. Marketplace Beaches Artisan Market is slated to take place on Saturday, July 13, at Kew Gardens park.

The market will feature the handcrafted works of more than 50 independent artists, artisans, makers, and designers

Kew Gardens park is located at 2075 Queen St. E.

The Beaches Artisan Market will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 13.

For more information, please go to https://www.queenstmarketplace.com/?pgid=l6ijaifc-ff6af1d5-bdb0-44a5-bb69-ec31e4177ffe