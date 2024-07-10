Virtual panel discussion on translating Canadian literature into Bengali slated for Friday, July 12

East Toronto writer and curator Subrata Kumar Das hosts a virtual panel discussion on Translating CanLit into Bengali: Challenges and Possibilities on Friday, July 12, at 9 p.m.

Subrata Kumar Das, a noted writer and curator based in East Toronto, is going to organize a virtual event this Friday, July 12, called Translating CanLit into Bengali: Challenges and Possibilities.

The Facebook Live event begins at 9 p.m. and is supported by the Literary Translators Association of Canada (LTAC).

Five writers and translators who will be on the panel include well-known intellectual from Bangladesh Professor Dr. Rashid Askari; poet and translator Shyamashri Ray Karmakar from West Bengal, India; translator and writer Sujit Kusum Paul; translator Sreyoshi Bose Datta; and translator Momo Quazi – all the latter three from Toronto.

“It can be mentioned here that translation of Canadian literature into Bengali is very insignificant and it is probably the high time to take initiatives to engage more writers to be interested in Canadian Literature and more translators to render them enormously into Bengali,” said Das in a note to Beach Metro Community News about this Friday’s event.

An author of 29 books and active curator of the Bengali literary milieu of Canada, Das invites those interested in learning more to watch the virtual presentation on July 12 and share their views at this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1181812879610461