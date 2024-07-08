UPDATE: Suspect identified in Leslieville shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Moulay Adam Daniels, 24, of Toronto, is wanted on a number of charges including attempted murder. Police warn that if seen, do not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the Queen Street East and Booth Avenue area yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to an apartment building in the area at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, for reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, July 8, police said in a news release that they are looking for Moulay Adam Daniels, 24, of Toronto. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a medium build, and has dark hair and brown eyes.

Police have released his photo in the hopes that someone recognizes and help locate him. Police warned that the suspect is not to be approached if spotted, and advised anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1 immediately

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com