Playoff spot on the line as Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team hosts Oakville Buzz tonight at Ted Reeve Arena

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team (white sweaters) are show in action earlier this season. Beach Metro Community News file photo by Christian Hasse.

The final regular season home game of the year for the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team goes tonight (Monday, July 8) at Ted Reeve Arena.

The Beaches will be hosting the Oakville Buzz in the game that starts at 8 p.m. Ted Reeve Arena is located at 175 Main St.

Tonight’s game will have major playoff implications for the Beaches as the team currently sits in a tie for eighth place in the 11-team Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) regular season standings. Only the top eight teams in the standings advance on to the playoffs.

The Beaches have a record of eight wins and 11 losses heading into tonight’s game and are tied for the last playoff spot with the Six Nations Arrows.

However, there is a logjam of teams with records that are similar and anywhere from sixth place to out of the playoffs is possible for the Beaches if they are able to win tonight’s game and improve their record to nine wins and 11 losses.

The Six Nations Arrows, who like the Beaches only have one game remaining in the regular season and have an identical record of eight wins and 11 losses, play their final game against the Mimico Mountaineers on July 10.

Also in the OJLL playoff mix with Toronto Beaches are the Whitby Warriors in sixth place with a record of nine wins and 10 losses, and the St. Catharines Athletics in seventh place with a record of nine wins and 10 losses. Whitby’s final regular season game is July 9 against the Peterborough Lakers. St. Catharines’ final regular season game is tonight against the Burlington Blaze.

On Friday, July 5, Toronto Beaches beat the Mountaineers in Mimico by a score of 14-4. The win gave the Beaches the Crombie Cup title which is awarded to the Toronto-based OJLL team with the best head-to-head record in the two regular season matches they play. The Crombie Cup is presented in remembrance of Greg Crombie who played a prominent role in the building of both the Toronto Beaches and Mimico Mountaineers lacrosse organizations.

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please visit https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/