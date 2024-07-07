Scarborough Garden and Horticultural Society hosts garden tours and afternoon tea today

Eight gardens will be open to be toured on Sunday, July 7, as part of the Scarborough Garden and Horticultural Society's annual event.

The Scarborough Garden and Horticultural Society will be hosting a garden tour and afternoon tea event today.

On Sunday, July 7, eight gardens in Scarborough will be available to tour, giving visitors the opportunity to talk with gardeners and community members. Both tea and lemonade will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A passport to attend the garden tours is available to buy at the parking lot of St. Boniface Parish Church, 142 Markham Rd. (just north of Kingston Road), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 7 for $10 with the tour starting at 11 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.

The garden tours are a fundraiser aiming “to encourage a greater interest in gardening as a recreation, to beautify the community, and to encourage therapeutic gardening for seniors.” and a chance to visit hidden gems around Scarborough.

The tour gardeners and volunteers are members of the Scarborough Garden and Horticultural Society and aim to show off the distinctive gardens with unique physical features found in Scarborough, such as a fairy garden or a backyard planted with tomatoes and peppers that help to supply a local food bank. The tour provides attendees with a blank passport panel to write comments and suggestions.

For those who wish to join the Scarborough Garden and Horticultural Society, memberships are $20 for a single person and $25 for a family.

For more information, please visit the society’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/p/Scarborough-Garden-Horticultural-Society-100067035400500/