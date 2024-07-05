Beaches Jazz Festival kicks off tonight with Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside at Jimmie Simpson Park

The Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside takes place at Jimmie Simpson Park starting tonight and continuing through the weekend.

The 2024 Beaches International Jazz Festival kicks off this weekend with the Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside from July 5 to 7.

The Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside takes place at Jimmie Simpson Park on Queen Street East (between Carlaw and Broadview avenues) on Friday, July 5, Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

Performances will happen on the Main Stage all day on Saturday and Sunday. Friday will feature three shows in the afternoon and evening. Admission is free all three days.

The Caradang Pincente Jazz Orchestra will open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5, followed by Chandra Raye & The Get Down later at 7:15 p.m., and then ending with Neon Nostalgic at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 6, will see seven shows throughout the day.

Swing Toronto will start the fun with a 30-minute free swing dance lesson at 11 a.m. After that, Martin Loomer and the Orange Devils will perform at 11:30 a.m.; Swing Shift Big Band at 2 p.m.; Jackson Steinwall at 4:30 p.m.; Quincy Bullen Band at 6 p.m.; K-Man and the 45s at 7:30 p.m., and Purple Rain Revisited closing out the night at 9 p.m.

Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside continues for the final day on Sunday, July 7, with an opening performance by Christian Overton and the Composer’s Collective at 11 a.m.; The Toronto Jazz Orchestra at 1:15 p.m.; Little Magic Sam at 3:30 p.m., and Trainwreck at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the Beaches International Jazz Festival’s Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside, please go to https://www.beachesjazz.com/sounds-of-leslieville-riverside

After this weekend, the 36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival continues with a number of events set for this month including Salsa on the Beach at Woodbine Park from July 12 to 14.

The TD Weekend Series will take place from July 18 to 21 at Woodbine Park, kicking off with an All 90’s show on Thursday, July 18. The TD Workshop Series will highlight a ticketed performance by Dueling Pianos, a father-and-son show that will take place at Beach United Church on July 23.

The OLG Weekend Series will feature Groovin’ in the Park with shows on July 26 and 27, and then returning to the Main Stage for the last day of the festival with performances throughout the afternoon on July 28.

Also happening during the TD Workshop Series, the Big Fam Jam at the Supermarket will take place every Tuesday in July (July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30) at Kensington Market in west Toronto.

And, of course, the popular StreetFest on Queen Street East is back for this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival. StreetFest starts on Thursday, July 25 and finishes on Saturday, July 27; with performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

For more info on this year’s festival events, please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/