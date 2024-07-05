Afrofest celebrations set for Woodbine Park on July 5, 6 and 7

The 36th annual Afrofest celebration takes place this weekend (July 5, 6 and 7) at Woodbine Park.

Afrofest, a celebration of African music and culture, takes place this weekend at Woodbine Park from Friday, July 5, through to Sunday, July 7.

Performances from numerous musical artists are planned, showcasing genres such as Afrobeats, Afropop, Amapiano, Makossa, Reggae, Rumba, Soukous, and more.

This is the 36th annual Afrofest and along with performers on The Main Stage and Baobab Stage, the event also features an Afrofest Marketplace and Children’s Creative Village.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E., northeast of Lower Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

The Main Stage will primarily feature performances from established artists while the Baobab Stage is a space for performances from more emerging artists. Baobab Stage also has shorter performances that focus more on the interaction between the emcees and the audience.

Afrofest Marketplace will feature more than food and merchandise vendors and the Children’s Creative Village will be an area reserved for kids who are exposed to basic elements of African culture. Activities in this area will include face painting, storytelling, and other interactive elements.

Admission to Afrofest is free. Afrofest is presented by Music Africa of Canada Inc.

The fun begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 5, and continues until 11 p.m. tonight.

On Saturday, July 6, the hours are noon to 11 p.m. On Sunday, July 7, Afrofest’s hours are noon to 9 p.m.

Here are all the details on the events this weekend at Afrofest:

Friday, July 5; The Main Stage at Woodbine Park

The festival opens on Friday, July 5, in the evening with performances taking place on The Main Stage only. The event will be hosted by Mr. Activated from Niger; MC Bonde from Zimbabwe; and AJ Styles from Nigeria.

The event’s first performance begins with DJ Fizz from Tanaznia at 6 p.m.; then there will a performance by the Akwaaba Cultural Exchange from the Ivory Coast at 6:15 p.m..; Clo Clo Claudel from the DR Congo at 8:30 p.m.; DJ Havil from Nigeria at 9 p.m.; and wrapping up for tonight will be Sound Curator from Guinea at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 6; The Main Stage and Baobab Stage

The festivities continue on Saturday, July 6, this time with performances on both The Main stage and Baobab stage beginning in the afternoon and ending at night.

The hosts of the events on Saturday are Danae Part from Jamaica and George Chukwu (Aka- Bluetooth) from Nigeria on The Main Stage. MC Bonde and Mr. Activated will be hosting the Baobab Stage.

The Main Stage: Saturday, July 6

On The Main Stage, the performing artists include include DJ Flowmaster from Kenya at noon: African Drums and Art Crafts at 12:30 p.m.; Mr. S from Ghana at 2:30 p.m.; Elvis Bokosha from Zimbabwe at 3:30 p.m.; Veeby from Cameroon at 4:30 p.m.; Umoja Dance Company at 5:545 p.m.; Ammoye from Jamaica at 6:45 p.m.; Flash Mizik from Haiti at 8:05 p.m. and Awilo Longomba from the DR Congo at 9:45 p.m.

Baobab Stage; Saturday, July 6

On the Baobab Stage, a number of performances will be taking place as well on Saturday.

The performing artists on this stage include DJ King Bizzy from Ghana at 1 p.m.; Mussi Kibaya from Kenya/Rwanda at 4 p.m.; Rachelle Show from the DR Congo at 4:15 p.m.; Slim Breezy from Liberia at 4:30 p.m.; Baraka from Tanzania at 4:45 p.m.; Mayaya from Haiti at 5 p.m.; Harmz from Nigeria at 5;15 p.m.; the Afrofest Fashion Show at 6:15 p.m.; the Afrofest Dance-off at 6:45 p.m.; AJ Styles at 7:30 p.m.; DJ Havil from Nigeria at 7:30 p.m.; RevBoy from Uganda at 7:30 p.m.; and Beenie Gunter from Uganda at 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 7: The Main Stage

On the final day of the event, there will be a number of performances and shows to conclude the three-day-long Afrofest. Returning as hosts on this day will be George Chukwu and Danae Part.

DJ Biggy from Ethiopia kicks off the final day of performances on The Main Stage at noon; followed African Drums and Arts Crafts at 1 p.m.; Alicia Cinnamon from St. Kitts/Nevis/Cuba/Jamaica at 3 p.m.; BePraize Sax from Nigeria at 4 p.m.; Abel Maxwell from Togo at 5:15 p.m.; Alpha Yaya Diallo from Guinea at 6:30 p.m.; and Ali Kiba from Tanzania at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 7: Baobab Stage

A mix of musical performances as well as talent shows will also be taking place on the Baobab Stage this Sunday. Mc Bonde and MC Ebone will be hosts on this stage.

DJ Scar from Haiti and Deejay Kathy from Uganda begin the set of performances at noon.; followed by Deejay Freez from Kenya at 2:30 p.m.; Afrofest Karaoke at 4 p.m.; Zeamat from Gambia at 4:45 p.m.; Young Cake from Jamaica at 5 p.m.; P Bay from Ghana at 5:15 p.m.; Rose Shiku from Kenya at 5:30 p.m.; Mic Truth from Ghana at 5:45 p.m.; Afrofest Fashion Show at 6 p.m.; Afrofest Dance-off at 6:35 p.m.; Leggo from Cameroon at 7:20 p.m.; Dolothegifted from Angola at 7:40 p.m.; and Silla from Ghana at 8:05 p.m.

For more information on this year’s Afrofest, please go to https://www.afrofest.ca/