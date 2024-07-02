The 36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival begins July 5 and continues through to July 28

The 36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival features a full line-up of events this month including the always popular Queen Street East StreetFest which is slated for the nights of July 25, 26 and 27.

By JACK SKINNER

The 2024 Beaches International Jazz Festival is back this month with events taking place from Friday, July 5 through to Sunday, July 28.

This year marks the 36th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival.

The Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside will kick off the festival from July 5 to 7. Following that, Salsa on the Beach at Woodbine Park takes place from July 12 to 14.

The TD Weekend Series will take place from July 18 to 21 at Woodbine Park, kicking off with an All 90’s show on Thursday, July 18. TD Workshop Series will highlight a ticketed performance by Dueling Pianos, a father-and-son show that will take place at Beach United Church on July 23.

The OLG Weekend Series will feature Groovin’ in the Park with shows on July 26 and 27, and then returning to the Main Stage for the last day of the festival with performances throughout the afternoon on July 28.

Also happening during the TD Workshop Series, the Big Fam Jam at the Supermarket will take place every Tuesday in July (July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30) at Kensington Market in west Toronto.

And, of course, the popular Street Fest on Queen Street East is back for this year’s Jazz Festival. StreetFest starts on Thursday, July 25 and finishes on Saturday, July 27; with performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside

To kick off this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival, Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside will take place at Jimmie Simpson Park on Queen Street East (between Carlaw and Broadview avenues) on Friday, July 5, Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7. Performances will happen on the Main Stage all day on Saturday and Sunday. Friday will feature three shows in the afternoon and evening.

The Caradang Pincente Jazz Orchestra will open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by Chandra Raye & The Get Down later at 7:15 p.m., and then ending with Neon Nostalgic at 9 p.m.

Saturday will see seven shows throughout the day. Swing Toronto will start the fun with a 30-minute free swing dance lesson at 11 a.m. After that, Martin Loomer and the Orange Devils will perform at 11:30 a.m.; Swing Shift Big Band at 2 p.m.; Jackson Steinwall at 4:30 p.m.; Quincy Bullen Band at 6 p.m.; K-Man and the 45s at 7:30 p.m., and Purple Rain Revisited closing out the night at 9 p.m.

Sounds of Leslieville and Riverside continues for the final day on Sunday with an opening performance by Christian Overton and the Composer’s Collective at 11 a.m.; The Toronto Jazz Orchestra at 1:15 p.m.; Little Magic Sam at 3:30 p.m., and Trainwreck at 5:30 p.m.

TD Salsa on the Beach

From Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14, Salsa on the Beach will be held at Woodbine Park. Audiences can enjoy the sounds of Salsa, Merengue and Cumbia and take to the dance floor.

DJs, bands, salsa classes, and singers will be on stage during the afternoons and evenings during Salsa on the Beach. Three performances are on Friday from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Saturday will feature six performances from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday will have four performances from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For the complete lineup of performances please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/salsa-on-the-beach

Those attending at Woodbine Park will also be able to explore various vendors, enjoy treats from the food trucks and relax in a beer garden.

TD Workshop Series

The TD Workshop Series will feature a father and son Dueling Pianos performance on Tuesday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Beach United Church. 140 Wineva Ave.

Eddie Bullen, Juno-winning pianist and producer, and his son Quincy Bullen have put together a performance featuring classical, jazz and pop music with commentary about their father and son relationship and family history.

The show’s proceeds will support Michael Garron Hospital and tickets will be available on the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation (MGHF) website at https://www.mghf.ca/dueling-pianos

The TD Workshop Series will also feature Big Fam Jam at the Supermarket held at Kensington Market every Tuesday in July.

Starting on July 2, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Kensington Market (268 Augusta Ave.) will host Jackson Steinwall of Funny Funk and his funky house band.

TD Weekend Series

The TD Weekend Series will take place on the main stage at Woodbine Park from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21.

On Thursday, Jazz Festival will spotlights an All 90s Night. NuFunk Concerts, SFS ENT & Brown Eyes Entertainment, affiliated with the Beaches Jazz Festival will present Get On Up meets Renaissance. It will feature Canadian premier DJs Starting from Scratch (Get on Up) and Mista Jiggz (Renaissance), along with guest host Master T (MuchMusic X-Tendamix/Da Mix).

On Friday, two performances will take place. The first will be at 7 p.m., starring Next Level Entertainment. The second performance will be at 9 p.m. featuring Soul of Motown.

The following day (Saturday, July 20). performances will kick-off with Johannes Linstead at 4 p.m.; Jordan Astra at 5:30 p.m.; Philcos at 7 p.m., and to close the night, Boom Shaka Lakas Disco Party at 9 p.m.

Three performances are set for the Sunday, with Jerome Tucker to open the day at 3 p.m. and then followed by Mississippi Heat at 4:30 p.m., and to finish the night, Lazo and Exodus, The Bob Marley Experience at 6:30 p.m.

Beaches Jazz Festival StreetFest

The always popular Beaches Jazz Festival StreetFest will run from Thursday, July 25 through to Saturday, July 27.

Queen Street East will close down at 6 p.m., from Beech to Woodbine avenues for music fans to take the street and enjoy dozens of performers playing music. The StreetFest will finish each night at 11 p.m., and the street will then be re-opened for cars, buses and streetcars at midnight

To avoid Queen Street East during Street Fest, the TTC’s Main Street 64 bus will take an alternate route during the street closure hours. The 64 bus will go south on Wineva Ave, past Queen Street East, along Alfresco Lawn and then up north on Lee Ave to Kingston Road.

A total of 36 bands and musicians will play nightly during the StreetFest, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. For the complete list of bands playing please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/streetfest

Food and treats from the city’s best restaurants will be part of StreetFest, along with local artisans and vibrant market stalls.

OLG Weekend Series

On Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, the OLG Weekend Series Groovin’ in The Park is a two-day festival at Woodbine Park.

Groovin’ in The Park, features soul, funk world and house music, as a part of the Beaches International Jazz Festival. This event offers food, a beer garden and shaded seating.

Two shows will take place during Groovin’ in The Park.

The first, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., on Friday, is Break For Love featuring DJ Legend Kenny Glasgow.

Saturday’s is called Saturday Fever and goes from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. This show is an all-day party, featuring local and international DJs. As part of the fun, there will be a kid’s dance party from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The OLG Weekend Series continues for the last day on Sunday, July 28, returning to the Main Stage at Woodbine Park. The lineup starts with Sinatra & Buble – Together Again with The Swing Shift Big Band at 12:30 p.m.; K-Man and The 45s at 3 p.m.; Janette King at 5 p.m., and Witch Prophet closing the night and the Jazz Festival at 6 p.m.

For full details, please visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/