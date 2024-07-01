Neighbours Together on Canada Day celebration set for July 1 at Riverdale Park East

The Neighbours Together on Canada Day 2024 celebration goes from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Riverdale Park East on Monday, July 1.

The Neighbours Together on Canada Day 2024 celebration takes place in Riverdale Park East on Monday, July 1.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. in the park (550 Broadview Ave., south of Danforth Avenue). Opening ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m.

Most of the activities will be centred around the area at the south end of the park, near St. Matthew’s Clubhouse at 450 Broadview Ave. The event continues until 3:30 p.m.

There will be food, children’s activities, presentations by local community groups and entertainment. Slated events include a Lion Dance, singing and dancing, a martial arts demonstration, a barbecue, a Children’s Corner, and a Canada Day birthday cake.

The main sponsor of the Canada Day celebration in Riverdale Park East is the Toronto Chinese Chamber of Commerce of East Toronto. Other supporters of the event are Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher; Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns; Toronto-Danforth MP Julie Dabrusin, the Ralph Thornton Community Centre; Support Enhance Access Services Centre; Don Valley Community Legal Services; the 38 Scout Group; and the Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre.