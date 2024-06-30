Deja Views: St. John’s Norway Anglican Church was established in 1853

Photo above shows the cemetery of St. John’s Norway Anglican Church. (Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.) The original parish (pictured in the background of the photo) was established in 1853.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This is the final resting place of Margaret (1887) and Richard (1915) Crew located in the cemetery of St. John’s Norway Anglican Church. The original parish (pictured in background of the photo above) was established in 1853 in the former Town of Norway, now located in the Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue area.

Construction of the church that stands today began in 1893.

If you look closely (photo below) you can see the family kept the original base of the replaced Crew headstone.

