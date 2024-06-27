Beach resident performed across North America as part of Mini Pop Kids Good Vibes Tour

Beach resident Emily Watt sings on the Mini Pop Kids recent Good Vibes Tour. Photo: Submitted.

By JESSICA SHACKLETON

Mini Pop Kids has been the leading kids pop group in Canada for decades. After recently touring North America with the Mini Pops Kids Good Vibes Tour, Beach Triangle resident Emily Watt shared her experience with Beach Metro Community News.

Watt will be starting middle school in the fall and was able to spend this year doing something she loves – performing.

She was originally called for a Mini Pops audition when she was in a production of Pollyanna.

“I thought I might be too busy so I turned down the audition and then eventually it came back and I thought I’ll try out just for fun and then I got it,” she said. “As soon as the play ended, I immediately went to do Mini Pops.”

Watt was a stage performer and a pop singer at the same time. Her favourite thing about performing is the chance to let out her voice and just sing.

A good quality to have in a performer, Watt thrives off seeing the audience’s faces looking at her.

“Everyone will hear and just be happy and bring joy to people,” she said.

Along with five fellow Mini Pops, Watt travelled primarily around Canada with a few stops in the United States performing in Ottawa, Halifax, Edmonton, and more on the Good Vibes Tour. The tour finished with a show at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on June 1. The group has two more performances for the tour next month in Clarksburg, West Virginia and Decatur, Illinois.

The group – which also includes members Glee, Kaitlyn, Paxton, Idrees, and Bella – have understandably become good friends after spending so much time together.

The Mini Pops group members were able to see audiences enjoying their performances and participate in meet-and-greets with VIPs.

Many young people will now be able to say that the Mini Pop Kids was their first concert, and Watt is happy to be a part of that.

“They’re always so happy and excited and it’s such a sweet thing to hear ‘my favourite song was…’” she said.

“It’s such an amazing experience to see people looking up at you, singing along to you.”

Mini Pop Kids has been making covers of popular pop songs since 2004, for kids and performed by kids.

Their most recent album, Mini Pop Kids 19, was released in March and features 26 tracks including versions of Butter by BTS, As It Was by Harry Styles, and Flowers by Miley Cyrus.

Watt is a huge fan of musical theatre and if the group wasn’t mainly pop-exclusive, she would love to see Broadway songs performed. More likely for the future would be songs from Taylor Swift’s newest album, another of Watt’s favourite singers.

Aside from singing, Watt loves to dance and hang out with friends. She loved her experience with Mini Pop Kids and has some words of wisdom for others who enjoy performing.

“Keep going at what you love and keep practicing as much as you can,” she said. “Once you get better, it’s easier to get into lots of shows and achieve your dreams.”

She said doesn’t know exactly what her future will bring, but she knows she’ll dance, sing with the Mini Pop Kids, and act for as long as she can.

The Mini Pop Kids are currently holding auditions and more information is available about the process at https://minipopkids.com/