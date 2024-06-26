Neighbourhood Stops and Shops: Back to Hearing prioritizes accessible, personalized, high-quality care

The Delgado-Ortiz family at their clinic, Back to Hearing, are committed to improving lives through accessible, comprehensive audiology services.

Fourteen years ago, Paola Delgado and her husband Jorge Ortiz moved from Cartagena, Colombia, to the Beach neighbourhood with their young family. Delgado, a philanthropic entrepreneur, had spent her career in Colombia working as a speech-language pathologist and audiologist.

She dedicated her time to giving children who had been “condemned to have no education or future because of hearing loss” access to high-quality care, allowing them to succeed and pursue their dreams.

When Delgado and her family moved to Canada, she undertook equivalency studies to upgrade her title to Doctor of Audiology while maintaining a remote work role for her clinics in Colombia.

Last October, with the support of her family, Delgado opened her first Canadian clinic, Back to Hearing, in East Toronto on Don Mills Road. The clinic focuses on providing holistic, clinical audiology care, emphasizing accessibility and support.

Delgado and her husband, Ortiz, a paralegal and realtor, in addition to being his wife’s partner in Back to Hearing, wanted to open their business in their neighbourhood. However, due to limited retail space options that had what they needed, they chose a location a bit further away due to their focus on accessibility. Back to Hearing is located in an outdoor plaza on Don Mills Road, just south of York Mills Road.

It features easy parking and a bright, naturally lit suite accommodating wider doors for various mobility devices.

One of the couple’s favourite aspects of the clinic is the hospital-sized sound booth, large enough to allow two people to sit comfortably during assessments. This setup is optimal when serving patients who require support, such as young children or individuals with disabilities.

“A lot of clinics are choosing not even to have sound booths anymore,” Ortiz explained while showing the space. “They’re big and expensive, but the fact is that this equipment is important for properly assessing hearing loss in patients.”

When patients enter Back to Hearing, they are greeted by Delgado, Ortiz, or one of their children, Esteban.

Esteban proudly follows in his mother’s footsteps, graduating from George Brown College as a hearing instrument specialist.

The family enjoys working together and recognizes that each member brings something unique to the team. Esteban highlighted his mother’s high standards of audiology care, his father’s entrepreneurial spirit, and his own skills in facilitation and management, in addition to his role as a practitioner.

His father, Ortiz, echoed this sentiment, “Paola is the scientist, I am the dreamer, and Esteban is just the best clinic manager anyone could want.”

Since opening in October, Back to Hearing has been busy welcoming new patients who found the practice online or through word-of-mouth referrals from delighted clients.

Ortiz noted that many of their new patients have shared that they chose Back to Hearing for its personalized and patient-focused approach, appreciating the unrushed, supportive environment and the absence of set appointment lengths.

The family understands the need to fully support their patients through hearing assessments and ensure they thoroughly understand how their hearing loss equipment works.

“We see a lot of seniors,” said Delgado. “I wouldn’t feel good rushing through this process with them, especially if they’re new to the technology.”

These sentiments underscore the team’s commitment to high-quality care and improving patients’ quality of life.

They know from firsthand experience how important hearing is, especially after recently discovering that Ortiz had been suffering from hearing loss.

During the setup of new “state-of-the-art” equipment at the clinic, Ortiz volunteered for a test run and was surprised to learn that he had been experiencing hearing loss, which previous equipment and assessments had not detected.

“When we would take our walks on the Boardwalk, Paola would move me to the side when bikes were coming behind us. I never heard them, and we never thought anything of it,” said Ortiz. “But now I hear everything. I didn’t realize how much it could change my life to hear things so much more clearly.”

His experience highlights the importance of regular hearing tests at all stages of life. Delgado said many people overlook hearing tests as a standard part of regular healthcare checkups.

Having a baseline for your hearing is crucial for identifying future hearing loss and accessing necessary treatment and care.

Delgado also noted that hearing loss practitioners are seeing increased numbers of hearing loss and tinnitus patients in younger generations, likely due to increased auditory sensory stimulation from tech devices like computers and phones.

At Back to Hearing, Delgado and her team dispense all types of hearing aids and service equipment from all brands, administer assessments and treatments, and perform thorough and gentle ear wax removals, Tinnitus evaluation and treatment.

Together, they strive to offer high-quality care for every need and budget, working with patients to ensure they can access all available healthcare resources and options for an excellent quality of life.

Book an assessment today with Doctor of Audiology Paola Delgado, and look for this local entrepreneurial family along the Boardwalk, dining at ViVetha Bistro, visiting Dr. Shnall at Beech Dental, shopping at Courage Foods, or seeing their pharmacist at Lawlor Pharmacy.

Back to Hearing is located at 1396 Don Mills Rd. Unit B117. You can visit their website at https://www.backtohearing.ca/ or call Back to Hearing at 416 510 0888

– BMN Sponsored Content–