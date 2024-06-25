Fundraising concert to help support local resident Michael Oesch set for Saturday, July 13

The For the Love of Mike Concert takes place at Faith Presbyterian Church on Dawes Road on the afternoon of Saturday, July 13.

A fundraising concert in support of local resident Michael Oesch is taking place on Saturday, July 13, at the Faith Presbyterian Church on Dawes Road from noon to 3 p.m.

A school bus driver, baseball umpire, and musician, Oesch started having walking problems in October of 2022. Due to progressive deterioration of the spine and neurological function, he is now mostly immobile and dependent on the help of others.

The July 13 concert will feature performances by local musicians and a Silent Auction featuring watercolour paintings by Saskia van Tetering (Mike’s wife), artwork by local artists, and other donated items.

Faith Presbyterian Church is located at 140 Dawes Rd.

Tickets to the benefit concert can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/benefit-concert-for-the-love-of-mike-tickets-915415591677

Contributions to a GoFundMe page to help lessen the financial burden for Oesch’s family can be made by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-the-love-of-mike

“Although Michael continues to live at home, it is not set up for someone with his physical challenges. A Government PSW covers 1 hour per day; however, the financial burden to cover the remaining hours in the day is a struggle. In addition, Michael needs a lift chair, stairlift, and a retrofit for the bathroom and shower,” said the GoFundMe page. “We are humbled, and enormously grateful for the love, support, and community spirit we have been shown in response to this life-altering curve ball sent our way. As a wise person once said, it takes courage to face each difficulty. Michael demonstrates that enormous courage every day in his biggest challenge yet.”