Fundraising concert to help support local resident Michael Oesch set for Saturday, July 13

A fundraising concert in support of local resident Michael Oesch is taking place on Saturday, July 13, at the Faith Presbyterian Church on Dawes Road from noon to 3 p.m.
A school bus driver, baseball umpire, and musician, Oesch started having walking problems in October of 2022. Due to progressive deterioration of the spine and neurological function, he is now mostly immobile and dependent on the help of others.
The July 13 concert will feature performances by local musicians and a Silent Auction featuring watercolour paintings by Saskia van Tetering (Mike’s wife), artwork by local artists, and other donated items.
Faith Presbyterian Church is located at 140 Dawes Rd.
Tickets to the benefit concert can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/benefit-concert-for-the-love-of-mike-tickets-915415591677
Contributions to a GoFundMe page to help lessen the financial burden for Oesch’s family can be made by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-the-love-of-mike