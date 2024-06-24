Beacher Jarvis Noon honoured for his aerospace technology skills at national competition

Jarvis Noon, right, works on an engine replacement for a Second World War vintage Lancaster bomber. Noon recently won a silver medal in aerospace technology at the Skills Canada competition. Photo: Submitted.

By NAFISAT ALAO

Aviation enthusiast Jarvis Noon recently received a silver medal in aerospace technology at this year’s Skills Canada National Competition.

This impressive achievement follows his recent triumph at the Skills Ontario competition, where he secured a gold medal, showcasing his exceptional skills and dedication in the field of aerospace technology.

The Skills Ontario Competition offered a unique opportunity for top students to demonstrate that they are the best of the best in their field. The winners are awarded gold, silver or bronze medals – and some with monetary awards too – and the opportunity to compete at the Skills Canada National Competition.

Noon has been a resident of the Beach since he was a young child, attending Kew Beach Junior Public School and Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute before pursuing his post-secondary studies in Hamilton at Mohawk College.

After recently graduating from Mohawk College where he studyied aircraft maintenance, Noon explained why he has such a strong interest in the field of aerospace technology and what fascinates him about it.

“It’s one of those niche careers that I was really looking for. I come from a family of engineers and I did a lot of hands-on and autobody stuff when I was in high school and wanted to do something that was in between engineering and being a mechanic, and decided that aircraft maintenance was the right thing for me,” said Noon.

“It’s like working on a car, but so much more specific. Everything has to be perfect, and that’s what I really love about it,” he added.

Amidst his college journey, Noon seized a unique opportunity to volunteer and contribute to a project involving the restoration of a Second World War Lancaster bomber.

Noon explained how the opportunity came about and just how surreal it was for him.

“I did a tour at a museum that was nearby and I was speaking to one of their mechanics who asked me if I wanted to come in and volunteer and that eventually led to me working a full-time summer job last year,” he said.

“I used to grow up watching airshows of that plane as a kid with my dad…there are only two of them left in the world so it was a big deal to have the opportunity to go work on it. It was something I immediately said yes to,” said Noon.

A heavy bomber, the Lancaster was the workhorse of both the Royal Air Force in Britain and the Royal Canadian Air Force towards the end of the Second World War. Many of the planes were made in Ontario from 1942 on.

While reflecting on his journey and the thrill of competing at the Skills Ontario competition at the national level, Noon expressed how happy he was to have won an award.

“Nobody from my college had ever won at the provincial level before, or even placed in the top two at the provincial level. I was the first person to win at provincials and move on to nationals where I won silver which was completely unexpected,” he said.

Noon said that he had to remain calm during the skills competition because of the highly stressful environment, and the watchful eyes of spectators and judges.

“The whole time I’m working I’m being watched by two judges and being in that highly stressful environment and having people watch me the entire time makes it easy to make a mistake and lose concentration, making one mistake can lead to other mistakes. Mentally I had to keep my cool and put myself into a calm mindset where I wouldn’t make those big mistakes,” he said.

Noon mentioned that throughout his journey and work in aircraft maintenance, his biggest mentors who have helped him through it all have been his dad and his coach.

“My dad is the main person I grew up around to get to this point and I grew up making projects with him. In college, my coach Adam had also been a very big help and he’s been the guy that supported me the whole way, and getting on the team and qualifying,” he said.

Aside from getting the opportunity to work on a variety of aviation projects, Noon also said he places great importance on preserving old warplanes such as the Lancaster bomber.

“It’s continuing on history. It puts you in the spot where you would have been all those years ago in the Second World War and the 1940s when they were being used,” he said.

The overall experience of competing in the skills competition provided Noon with some very valuable lessons that he will use in the future of his career.

“The main thing I learned was to follow your passion. Having a passion and a goal to work towards makes a big difference because you are doing the thing you care about and I think that can go a very long way,” said Noon.

Moving forward, Noon said he is expecting to secure his first full-time aviation job at VMO Aerospace which specializes in structural repairs. He is also aiming to obtain his aircraft maintenance license at the company as well.