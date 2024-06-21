Robbie International Soccer Tournament and Festival set to begin this weekend at local fields

Players compete in the Robbie International Soccer Tournament at Birchmount Stadium in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. The Robbie Festival is set for this weekend, followed by the Robbie Tournament on June 29, 30 and July 1.

As soccer excitement builds across Canada this month with the men’s national team making its first ever appearance in the Copa America tourney and the European Championships also taking place, local fans of the sport can see some of the game’s stars of the future this weekend and next at the 56th annual Robbie International Soccer Tournament and Festival.

The Festival, for boys and girls teams of players 12 years old and younger, takes place on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

The Robbie Festival takes place on soccer fields across Scarborough and into York Region. For the second straight year, the Robbie Festival is presented by the Toronto Football Club (TFC).

The Robbie Tournament, set for the Canada Day long weekend, is for teams ages 13 to 18 and is one of the most prestigious soccer tournaments in North America. It is also the world’s largest soccer tournament for charity, having been raising money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada since it first took place in Scarborough back in 1967.

In that time, the tourney has raised close to $2 million to fund research into CF and to also raise awareness of the disease.

The tournament was named after Robbie Wimbs, the son of one of the tournament’s founders – John Wimbs. Organizers were meeting at John’s house when they heard the sound of his son Robbie (age three at the time) who was being given treatment for his cystic fibrosis and decided the tourney should be named in his honour. Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder, ultimately fatal, that makes breathing and digestion extremely difficult. Robbie Wimbs lived to the age of 33

Robbie Tournament games are scheduled to take place at a number of local fields on June 29 and 30. Monday, July 1, will be Championship Day for the tournament with games at Birchmount Stadium and L’Amoreaux Park.

For more information on The Robbie International Soccer Tournament, please visit https://therobbie.ca/