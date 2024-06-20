Beth and Nina Girls Night Out brings Coronation Street capers to Beach United Church for July 6 event

Beth and Nina Girls Night Out with Coronation Street actors Lisa George and Mollie Gallagher is set for Beach United Church on the afternoon of Saturday, July 6.

Fans of the long-running British television series Coronation Street are invited to meet two of the show’s stars at an event set for the Beach next month.

Coming to Toronto for the Beth and Nina Girls Night Out event are Coronation Street actors Lisa George, who plays Beth Tinker, and Mollie Gallagher who plays Nina Lucas. The event takes place at Beach United Church on Saturday, July 6 at 2 p.m.

The afternoon will give fans of all ages a chance to talk with George and Gallagher about Coronation Street and life on the set of the television show that has been running on ITV in Britain since 1960. It is the world’s longest running television soap opera. Coronation Street have fans around the world including a huge number in Canada who watch it on CBC.

The July 6 event lasts 90 minutes, will be fast-paced and includes many surprises for fans of the show. There will be no spoilers for anything that has not yet aired in Canada and will finish with a meet-and-greet for all V.I.P ticket holders.

General admission tickets for Beth and Nina Girls Night Out will cost $58.76 plus fees and V.I.P tickets which include a meet-and-greet and front row seats will cost $124.30 plus fees. To order tickets, please go to https://www.ticketscene.ca/events/48039/

Beach United Church is located at 140 Wineva Ave., and doors will open for the event at 1:15 p.m.

The Beth and Nina Girls Night Out event will also be making Ontario stops in London and Hamilton early next month before heading to Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

For more information on the event, please visit https://strollpro.ca/