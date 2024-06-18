Toronto Bluesfest set for this Saturday at East York Civic Centre

The Toronto Bluesfest will take place this Saturday on the grounds of the East York Civic Centre on Coxwell Avenue.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The Toronto BluesFest will take place this Saturday, June 22, in East York.

Presented by the Toronto East Rotary Club, BluesFest is a free event running from noon to 9 p.m. at the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.

The day starts with five leading Canadian blues artists alongside a youth talent session.

There will also be food available, a beverage terrace, a community marketplace, and a kid’s fun zone.

Performers at the Toronto Bluesfest will include the Daniel-Raum Trio, University of Toronto Schools Big Band, Gene Hardy and Sparkjiver, the Swingin’ Blackjacks, the Blues Miners, the Root Down Trio featuring Kelly Kavanagh, and Left Turn.

For more information on the Toronto Bluesfest, please visit https://torontobluesfest.com/