Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team going for 12th straight win tonight in Kitchener-Waterloo

Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team members celebrate a goal in this Beach Metro Community News file photo from earlier this season. Photo by Christian Hasse.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team will be taking its perfect 11-0 record to Kitchener-Waterloo tonight for an Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) game.

The Beaches will be seeking their 12th win a row tonight (Tuesday, June 18) in the game that starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Kinsmen Arena, 400 East Ave. in Kitchener.

This will be the second game for the Beaches against Kitchener-Waterloo in less than a week.

Last Thursday, June 13, the Beaches beat Kitchener-Waterloo 12-7 in a game played at Ted Reeve Arena. That win marked the 10th in a row for the Beaches as they continued their perfect season so far in OJLL play.

The Beaches followed up last Thursday’s win with another victory on Sunday, June 16, in Brampton against the Excelsiors. The Beaches won that game 14-9 to run their regular season OJLL record to 11-0.

As of this afternoon, the Beaches are in first place of the 11-team OJLL followed by the Mimico Mountaineers and the Orangeville Northmen who are tied for second with records of seven wins and three losses.

The OJLL regular season is 20 games, followed by playoffs.

The next home game for the Beaches at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St., is on Thursday, June 20, when they play host to the Whitby Warriors at 8 p.m.

Below is the remainder of the Toronto Beaches schedule for this season:

June 18 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 20 – Whitby Warriors

June 21 – @ Whitby Warriors

June 24 – Mimico Mountaineers

June 26 – @ Six Nations Arrows

June 27 – Peterborough Jr. Lakers

June 29 – Orangeville Northmen (In Nepean, Ottawa)

July 5 – @ Mimico Mountaineers

July 8 – Oakville Buzz

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/