Deja Views: Scarborough Road memories from Toronto to Barrie in 1917

June 15, 2024June 14, 2024
Photo above shows a house on Scarborough Road in 1917. The image is on a postcard from the Victor D Caratun Collection.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Please enjoy this 107-year-old postcard (photo above) of a house on Scarborough Road.

As you can see from the back of the postcard (photo at bottom), 1917 was apparently the age that only your name and the city you lived in was required to post a card. I imagine not too many people lived in Barrie at the time.

The postcard is from the Victor D Caratun Collection.

The house on Scarborough Road as it now looks, more than 100 years later. Photo by David Van Dyke.
The back of the postcard featuring the house on Scarborough Road in 1917. This postcard was mailed to Barrie on Sept. 11, 1917. From the Victor D Caratun Collection.
