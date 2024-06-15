Deja Views: Scarborough Road memories from Toronto to Barrie in 1917

Photo above shows a house on Scarborough Road in 1917. The image is on a postcard from the Victor D Caratun Collection.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Please enjoy this 107-year-old postcard (photo above) of a house on Scarborough Road.

As you can see from the back of the postcard (photo at bottom), 1917 was apparently the age that only your name and the city you lived in was required to post a card. I imagine not too many people lived in Barrie at the time.

The postcard is from the Victor D Caratun Collection.

Do you have an old photo you would like to share with our readers? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com