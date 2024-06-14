Malvern Collegiate girls win medals at Metro Track and Field Championships, put in strong performances at OFSAA meet

The Malvern Collegiate 4-x-400m relay team of Maya Nobes, Tegan Carpenter, Melissa Blacquier and Natalie Burrows won the gold medal at the Metro Track and Field Championships recently. The team went to finish in fourth, just one second from the podium, at the OFSAA championships earlier this month in London. Photo: Submitted.

By JACK SKINNER

Eleven members of the Malvern Collegiate track and field team recently competed at the Ontario Championships at Western University in London.

Taking part in the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Assocation (OFSAA) championships were Malvern’s 4-x-400-metre relay team; the Novice girls 4-x-100m relay team; distance runner Alexandra Mills in the Junior girls 1,500m and 800m events; Natalie Burrows in the Senior girls 400m run and the 400m hurdles; Ellie Benson in steeplechase; and Maya Nobes in the Senior girls 1,500m race.

Given that qualifying for OFSAA in track and fields includes having to earn medals the Metro (Toronto) Championships against high school athletes from the public, Catholic and College associations, simply getting that far is an impressive accomplishment.

“Qualifying for OFSAA is no small feat,” said Malvern track and field coach Elizabeth Barsby.

“Making it to OFSAA for track is different than other TDSB (Toronto District School Board) sports because athletes compete against the Catholic board and private schools, whereas, other team sports only compete against other TDSB schools to qualify for OFSAA.”

Malvern athletes who took part in the Metro Championships at Birchmount Stadium on May 23 and 24, put in some impressive performances. Malvern had 18 athletes and four relay teams competing at the Metro’s.

The top four finishers in each event at the Metros qualified for OFSAA.

At the Metro Championships, the girls 4-x-400m relay team of Maya Nobes, Tegan Carpenter, Melissa Blacquier and Natalie Burrows won the gold medal, clocking in with a time of four minutes and one second.

Malvern’s 4-x-100m novice relay team consisting of Ellie McCarragher, Avery Murray, Isabelle Srdoc-Walsh and Bronwyn Blondie won the bronze medal at the Metro’s.

Malvern’s Alexandra Mills ran in three Junior girls races at the Metro Championships, finishing second (silver medals) in both the 800m and 1,500m and placing third (bronze medal) in the 3,000m.

At the Metro’s, Natalie Burrows placed second (silver medal) in the Senior girls 400m with a personal best of 57.5 seconds and third (bronze medal) in the 400m hurdles.

Elle Benson placed fourth in the steeplechase race at the Metro’s, skimming off 27 seconds from her time at the earlier TDSB regional meet.

Maya Nobes qualifed for OFSAA with her strong run in the Senior girls race at the Metro’s.

At OFSAA from June 6 to 8, the Malvern track and field athletes also put in strong performances.

Alexandra Mills was sixth in the 1,500m race and eighth in 800m race.

The Novice girls 4-x-100m relay team of Ellie McCarragher, Avery Murray, Isabelle Srdoc-Walsh and Bronwyn Blondie finished 19th at OFSAA. Coach Barsby said the girls demonstrated remarkable grit and hold great promise at Junior team for next year.

Natalie Burrows had hoped to beat her personal best times in Senior girls 400m and 400m hurdles, but experienced some setbacks in those races at OFSAA. However, she powered back to anchor the girls 4-x-400m relay team in the Open age divisision. Malvern’s 4-x-400m relay team was fourth at OFSAA, missing the podium by just one second. Members of the 4-x-400m Malvern relay team are Maya Nobes, Tegan Carpenter, Melissa Blacquier and Natalie Burrows.

“These girls left everything on the track and truly finished on empty,” said coach Barsby of the 4-x-400m relay race at OFSAA.

Ellie Benson also ran well in the steeplechase for Malvern at OFSAA.

Maya Nobes put in a hard-fought performance at OFSAA against some very tough competition in the Senior girls 1,500m race.

Coaches of the Malvern track team are Barsby, Anne Tsukada and Lisa Bourgard.