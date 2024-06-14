In Photos: East Toronto celebrates Pride Month

St. Denis Catholic School in the Beach celebrated the start of Pride Month with a dance party and the dropping of the Pride flag on the afternoon of May 31. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

June is Pride Month and East Toronto residents celebrated its start recently.

A number of local schools now have Pride flags on display including St. Denis Catholic School in the Beach. (See photo above.)

Also, the East End Kids Pride Parade was held on Saturday, June 1, in Dentonia Park.

The East End Kids Pride Parade was presented by East End Arts, Shadowland Theatre and Workman Arts.

Photographer Jessica Shackleton was there covering the celebration in Dentonia Park for Beach Metro Community News and some of her photos are below: