Toronto Beaches Rib and Beer Fest set for this weekend at Woodbine Park

The Toronto Beaches Rib and Beer Fest will take place at Woodbine Park on June 14, 15 and 16.

The Toronto Beaches Rib and Beer Fest will take place at Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E., this coming weekend.

Set for the Father’s Day weekend, the ribfest is slated to take place from Friday, June 14, through to Sunday, June 16.

Hours will be 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 14; from noon to 11 p.m. on June 15; and from noon to 7 p.m. on June 16. Along with the award-winning barbecue ribbers there will be live music, family fun, a fully licenced beer market, and other food options.

The beer market is presented by Cowbell Brewing Co., and other sponsors are Pelee Island Winery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Gibson’s, Blackfly Spirit Beverages and Pepsi.

Over the time of the festival there will be different musical theme each day.

Friday, June 14, will be country music with performances by Madison Galloway, Johnny Anderson and Lakeside Groove scheduled.

Saturday, June 15, will be Rock the Park day with performances by Jack Sith, Pearl Jamming: Tribute to Pearl Jam, Wicked Truth, and The AC/DC Show Canada scheduled.

Sunday, June 16, will feature Mash Up Hits with The Classy Wrecks, The Trip: Tribute to the Tragically Hip, and Otis Wonder and The Hustle scheduled to perform.

Admission to the ribfest is free, and pets are welcome as long as they are leashed and cleaned up after.

For more information on this weekend’s Toronto Beaches Rib and Beer Fest, which is part of the Northern Heat Rib Series, please visit https://northernheatribseries.ca/beaches/