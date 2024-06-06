Concerns raised about impact Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization plans could have on beach area to the east of Boardwalk’s end

A sign with information about the Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study is shown at the foot of Nursewood Road in the Beach recently. Photo by Susan Legge.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

Some residents in the southeast corner of the Beach are concerned about the impact Bluffs Revitalization plans and the possible extension eastwards of the Martin Goodman Trail could have on their neighbourhood.

They are very concerned that the extension of the trail could forever change the beach area between Silver Birch Avenue and Nursewood Road.

Both the paved Martin Goodman Trail, used by cylists and walkers; and the Boardwalk have their easternmost end at the foot of Silver Birch Avenue.

The beach in the area east of the end of the Boardwalk has a more natural feel than some other parts and is also a permitted off-leash dog area.

Speaking on behalf of a number of others, a local resident who uses the off-leash dog area on the beach east of Silver Birch said a Martin Goodman Trail extension along the beach would completely change the natural form of the area and limit direct access to the lake.

“The path would go through our off-leash dog park. We are worried this would necessitate fencing off the dog park. The fences and gates would limit access to the water, be an eyesore and possibly lead to the loss of our sandy beach,” said the resident in a letter to Beach Metro Community News.

“The fenced-in dog park at Kew Beach has ruined that stretch of beach, sand has gone to pot with weeds. Now when you stroll through Kew Gardens you can’t even see the water anymore.”

The resident said the beach east of Silver Birch is “too narrow” for a paved trail extension. “With rising water levels it gets smaller every year,” said the resident about that stretch of beach.

“We also have concerns with potential misuse or such a trail. We now see e-bikes and e-scooters speeding along the path with no or minimal bylaw enforcement,” said the resident.

The Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study is being undertaken by the City of Toronto and the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

Residents who want to comment on the study are invited to take part in a survey that is available online until Tuesday, June 11. The survey can be found at https://cotsurvey.chkmkt.com/?e=393131&d=e&h=9FC68D1A7C73B5E&l=en

The Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study aims to “explore improvements and enhancements to the Scarborough Bluffs West shoreline, from the Eastern Beaches (Silver Birch Ave.) to Bluffers Park.”

More information on the study can be found at https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/infrastructure-projects/scarborough-bluffs-west-revitalization/

A number of public consultations on the Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study have already taken place, including one late last month, and others are scheduled throughout 2025.

The resident who is concerned about what might happen to the beach east of Silver Birch Avenue said they and others “all want to save the Bluffs”, but wondered how a “multi-use trail” on the far east end of the beach would do that.

“Perhaps the project should involved east of the filtration plant (the R.C. Harris Water Treatment on the shores of Lake Ontario at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue) to the Bluffs and leave the east end of the beach out of it,” said the resident.