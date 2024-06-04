Scarborough Players’ production of Shakespeare in Love on stage from June 7 through to June 22

From left, Jeff Grugicich (as Will Shakespeare), Misha Harding (as Viola de Lesseps), and Stephen Martin (as Wessex) in the Scarborough Players' production of Shakespeare in Love. The play is on stage at the Scarborough Village Theatre from June 7 to 22. Photo by Brian Whitmore.

Scarborough Players’ production of Shakespeare in Love opens this Friday at the Scarborough Village Theatre at Kingston and Markham roads.

The play runs from June 7 through to June 22.

Based on the 1998 Academy Award winning movie of the same name, the play Shakespeare in Love follows young playwright Will Shakespeare as he discovers his muse in the beautiful Viola De Lesseps.

Plagued by debt and consumed by writer’s block, young Shakespeare needs a hit play and the audience is invited to join him as he finds a story of true love with the help of De Lesseps, Marlowe, Queen Elizabeth I, Burbage, Ned Alleyn and the actors of the 1590s.

What begins as Romeo and Ethel, the Pirate’s Daughter becomes the greatest love story ever told, Romeo and Juliet.

“Shakespeare in Love is first and most importantly a comedy, second, a tragic love story and third, a homage to the great playwrights of the Elizabethan Era,” said Scarborough Players’ director Meg Gibson.

Thanks to the brilliant screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, adapted for the stage by Lee Hall, Shakespeare is removed from the pedestal upon which modern education has placed him, making him and his writing not only accessible but wildly entertaining.

A talented cast, a dedicated design team, stage management, director, producer, fight director, dance choreographer, singers, – an amazing team of more than 50 people are collaborating to bring this show to life on the Scarborough Village Theatre stage.

It is impossible to name everyone involved in this production, but here a few to be highlighted.

Jeff Grugicich and Misha Harding last seen as Ed Boone and Siobhan in Players’ production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time return as the love-struck Will Shakespeare and his muse, Viola de Lesseps. With a cast of 28 actors, the company is welcoming many new faces to the Scarborough Players stage along with many familiar ones and a dog.

Director Gibson not only supports actors in creating memorable characters to tell this story but is also choreographing the Elizabethan dances and supporting the chorus of four minstrels to sing in harmony.

Fight Director and Intimacy Coordinator, Mercedes Davy, is working to keep actors safe while sword fighting and feeling comfortable and respected in the more romantic moments.

Anthony Jones’ set design will conjure Elizabethan London with help from Head Carpenter, Greg Nowlan and the team of builders and painters.

Adding to the vision will be Carol Kim’s props, lighting design by Jennifer Bakker, sound design by David Rudat and Gibson and costumes from a talented Costume Squad of 9 – again, 28 actors with some playing multiple roles! And all this held together by the watchful eye of Stage Manager Wendy Miller, with help from Assistant Stage Manager Cindy Miari, and crew.

Shakespeare in Love is swoon-worthy, crowd-pleasing theatre, and there will be a scene-stealing dog. The play is recommended for those 14 years of age older due to some of the content.

The production of Shakespeare in Love is a first for local community theatres. To order tickets, or for more information, please visit www.theatrescarborough.com/scarboroughplayers or call 416-267-9292.

The Scarborough Village Theatre is located at 3600 Kingston Rd.