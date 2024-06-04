Granny Basketball League’s Toronto Chill to play charity game at Eastminster church gym on June 8

Ann DaMota, Debbie Wolfe, Vicky Merrick, Jill (Jones) Kohlsmith, and Lorna Beatty are members of the Toronto Chill team in the Granny Basketball League. Photo: Submitted.

By SEAN SANDIESON

The Toronto Chill are inviting local fans to come out and catch them in action in the first-ever Canadian Granny Basketball League charity game on Danforth Avenue

The newly formed team play in the Granny Basketball League, and the charity game on Saturday, June 8, will help raise funds for the Out of the Cold program at Eastminster United Church, 310 Danforth Ave.

The Chill play their games in the gym at the church.

In the June 8 game, the Chill will take on the Out of the Cold Combined team. Tip off for the contest will be 3 p.m.

Along with the game, there will also be a Granny Shot Challenge and refreshments available.

Tickets will be available at the Eastminster door for $5 each alongside a Canada Helps Donation site where patrons can donate more. The Toronto Chill has selected two charitable programs to support at Saturday’s game — Out of the Cold and the Nourish Food Bank at East End Regional Ministries.

Granny basketball is a slower and gentler version of the game for all women basketball players over the age of 50. Granny Basketball promotes team sports, physical and mental health, and recreation for its participants.

The Toronto Chill team aims to encourage sportsmanship, raise funds for charity, and dispel myths about what older women can and can’t do.

Coach Vicky Merrick said the team is very grateful towards the staff and volunteers at the Eastminister United Church where the Chill practices every Monday. The church also runs an Out of the Cold (OOTC) program that has been serving the vulnerable in Toronto for more than 30 years, providing food, clothing, and warm overnight accommodation for those in need.

“We wanted to make sure to give back to this fantastic group of volunteers and show them that we are with them in their fight against poverty, homelessness, and isolation in the east end of our city,” said Merrick.

“We are still in the process of growing our team and growing the game of Granny Basketball in Toronto, but we decided to have this charity game to showcase Granny Basketball to more people and take the unique opportunity to not only have some fun with the OOTC volunteers but to raise much-needed funds for them as well – it’s a win-win.”

There are about 50 to 60 teams regularly running Granny Basketball tournaments in the United States, said Merrick. As the first Canadian team to join the league, the Toronto Chill want to lead the growth of the sport in not just the Greater Toronto Area but across the entire country.

Merrick said she learned of the Granny Basketball League through media reports. Following conversations with the league’s director and a trip to the final game of the season, she was hooked.

“Granny Basketball is so much fun, and I am confident there will be a lot of interest here in Toronto, where basketball has such a strong presence,” said Merrick. “We already have a start for our first team. It would be great to have more teams in the area to play.”

The Granny Basketball League is also excited about adding its first Canadian team.

“We are beyond delighted about welcoming Toronto Chill to the league. Our USA-based league has nearly doubled in the number of teams in the past five years. No doubt, Vicky and her team are well-suited to establishing Granny Basketball in the Toronto area.” said Granny Basketball League executive director Michele Clark in a news release.

Lorna Beatty, captain of Toronto Chill and a University of Toronto basketball alumna said: “We’ve only had a few practices, but already I’m seeing how much fun Granny Basketball is for women our age! It’s great to be involved in this and I’m looking forward to growing the game in the Greater Toronto Area.”

For more information on Granny Basketball please visit https://www.grannybasketball.com/

For more information on Canada Helps and how Toronto Chill is helping the community please visit https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/toronto-chill-granny-basketball-team-out-of-the-co/