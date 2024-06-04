Beaches Under-13 boys team earns silver at Ontario Minor Field Lacrosse League championship tourney

Members of the Beaches Lacrosse Under-13 boys team are shown with their silver medals from the Ontario Minor Field Lacrosse League championships in May. Photo: Submitted.

The Beaches Lacrosse Under-13 boys team recently earned the silver medal at the Ontario Minor Field Lacrosse League championship tournament.

The Beaches team finished second overall in the provincial championship tournament in Brampton which ran over three days during the Victoria Day long weekend in May.

Members of the Beaches team are Tristian Anderson Roy, Thomas Axell, Christopher Davis, Gabriel De Carvalho, Taylor Driscoll, Rhory Gage, Hudson Holmes, Colton Livingstone, Jack Robert McRae, Brodie Mitchell, Brin Mowbray, William Patterson, Zach Pho, Parker Stevenson, Crosby Stiff, Bowie Vitello-Craig, Kingsley Wellwood, Thomas Wheatley, Colton Wilcox and Andrew Wilson.

Team coaches are Carter Livingstone and Scott Driscoll.

For more information on Beaches Lacrosse, please go to https://beacheslacrosse.com/