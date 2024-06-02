Deja Views: A look back to Hollywood Crescent in 1928

Photo above shows the house on Hollywood Crescent taken in 1928.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Thank you to Janice Habasinski for forwarding me this incredible image (shown above).

Taken in 1928 on Hollywood Crescent, the photo shows the house that Janice’s grandfather (John Habasinski Sr.) built.

The photo also shows Janice’s then six-year-old Aunt Cathy standing at the forefront with a smile.

It’s such a great photograph to be able to share with Beach Metro Community News readers. Thanks again Janice.

Do you have an old photograph of your house that you’d like to share with our readers? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com