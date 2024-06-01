Lifeguards return to duties on designated Toronto beaches as of Saturday, June 1

Lifeguard boats by the Leuty Lifeguard Station are shown in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By SEAN SANDIESON

City of Toronto Lifeguards will be returning to local beaches this coming weekend.

As the city opens its seasonal supervised beach program on Saturday, June 1, lifeguards will be back on duty at number of beaches around the city.

In East Toronto, those beaches are Woodbine Beach; Kew-Balmy Beach; Cherry Beach; and Bluffers Park Beach in Scarborough.

“Staffing lifeguards on Toronto’s beautiful beaches is another exciting sign that summer is nearly here. I encourage everyone to keep safety front of mind while visiting beaches with family and friends and to swim only where there’s lifeguard supervision,” said Davenport Councillor Alejandra Bravo, Chair of the Economic & Community Development Committee, in a city news release.

City of Toronto Lifeguards are identifiable by their red and yellow uniforms and will be stationed either in white rowboats in the water near the shore or at lifeguard stands near designated swimming areas.

Designated swimming areas are marked between two red-over-yellow flags with a lifeguard stand marked “Lifeguard on Duty” nearby.

The on-duty hours for lifeguards at the beaches that are supervised in the city are from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. until Labour Day in September.

The City of Toronto is encouraging all citizens to have a safe and fun summer, and to follow these tips when planning on swimming:

Swim only when lifeguards are on duty and within the supervised swimming area.

Always stay within arm’s reach of children who are in or near the water.

Never swim alone or while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Stay hydrated, wearing sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) and limiting exposure to heat and sun.

In case of any emergency, call 911 right away.

Toronto beaches with lifeguards use a flag system established by the International Lifesaving Federation to identify swimming conditions and areas.

The meaning of each flag goes as follows:

When a green flag is flying, swimming conditions are good and there is minimal risk to beachgoers.

When a yellow flag is flying, swimmers should exercise caution as waves, currents or other elements may be present.

When a red flag is flying, there are high-hazard conditions and beachgoers should not swim in the water.

If no flags are flying at a Toronto beach, lifeguards are not on duty and swimming is not recommended.

It is recommended that all residents swim within the marked swimming area to avoid any dangers or chances of being struck by vessels.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Marine Unit is also reminds everyone that all water vehicles are restricted from designated swimming areas and to launch watercraft from designated craft launch areas.

TPS Marine Unit reminds people to stay sober while boating and participating in water-related activities. The use of alcohol or drugs can impact a person’s ability to swim and stay safe. Using any drugs or alcohol is illegal while operating a vessel and being convicted for operating a watercraft while impaired will affect a person’s driver’s license.

For more information of the City of Toronto’s lifeguard program and which beaches are supervised, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/parks-gardens-beaches/beaches/