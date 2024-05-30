Tiarrés Brunch N’Bistro now open on Queen Street East in the Beach

Anotha Thamesh (second from left) with members of the Tiarrés Brunch N’ Bistro team. The new bistro recently opened at the corner of Waverley Road and Queen Street East in the Beach. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Tiarré’s Brunch N’ Bistro has officially opened its doors at the intersection of Waverley Road and Queen Street East in the Beach.

This establishment, the second under the Tiarré’s brand, has taken over the prime corner lot previously occupied by Riptide and, before that, The Salty Dog. The opening of Tiarré’s Brunch N’ Bistro follows the success of Tiarré’s Brunch N’ Cakes on Bayview Avenue.

Owners Anotha Thamesh and her husband, Tam Thiyaga, took over the popular Toronto brunch spot Sophie’s Kitchen last year and rebranded it with their unique flair.

The couple, who also founded Ancaster meal prep business Set The Table Kitchen & Co., bring years of hospitality experience and a passion for culinary excellence to their new venture.

Thamesh shared her enthusiasm with Beach Metro Community News recently, revealing that she has long dreamed of joining the Beach community.

“It’s just such a beautiful place,” she said. “I’ve loved it here since I was younger and visited as much as I could. I’ve always wanted to live here or open a business here one day, and I’m so happy that it’s actually happened.”

Tiarrés had its soft opening on the Friday of Mother’s Day weekend, and according to Thamesh, it’s been bustling with activity ever since.

“The restaurant is my little baby right now,” she admitted, noting that she’s been so busy over the past few weeks that she’s barely even made it home to sleep some nights. A more elaborate grand opening is planned for early June.

The name Tiarrés, chosen in honour of the owners’ 13-year-old daughter, carries a special significance. Tiarré is a French Polynesian name referencing the tiare flower, also known as the Tahitian Gardenia. This fragrant flower, a symbol of love and purity in Polynesian culture, encapsulates the essence of the café’s ambiance – elegant and refined.

Symbolically, this choice echoes the legacy of Sophie’s Kitchen, the business they took over, which was also named in honour of the previous owners’ daughter, underscoring the current owners’ commitment to family values and tradition.

At their Bayview location, Thamesh and Thiyaga introduced a high tea experience, starting at $35 per person, which soared in popularity for its delicious sophistication. Thamesh noted that too few places in Toronto offer high tea outside high-end hotels, making Tiarré’s a unique destination.

Both locations boast bright interiors with modern yet luxurious furnishings, providing a welcoming atmosphere for patrons.

However, the Beach location goes a step further by introducing a dinner menu featuring European fares, such as Spanish paella and Mediterranean lamb, inspired by the couple’s travels.

The Euro-themed café and bistro prioritizes high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, and dishes are meticulously prepared in-house. They’ve even partnered with Cobs Bread, a beloved Toronto bakery, to ensure the freshest bread for their offerings.

Among the bistro’s standout dishes are the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Sophie’s Breakfast, and their renowned Eggs Bennington (Eggs Benedict). Thamesh is particularly excited about launching their high tea service later this spring, which she reports diners have been eagerly inquiring about already. High tea will be available Fridays to Sundays from 3 p.m. by reservation only.

As warm weather awakens the Beach community into its busy season, Thamesh and her team are confident that Tiarré’s Brunch N’ Bistro will quickly become a local favourite for both residents and visitors.

For more information, please visit https://brunchncakes.com