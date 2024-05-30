Beach Guild of Fine Art set to host Spring Show and Sale this weekend

The art of Paul Corby will be among the works featured at the Beach Guild of Fine Art’s Spring Show and Sale at Beach United Church from May 31 to June 2.

The Beach Guild of Fine Art (BGFA) will celebrate its 30th anniversary of creating paintings and promoting art appreciation in the Beach by hosting an art show at Beach United Church this weekend.

The Spring Art Show and Sale opens on the evening of Friday, May 31, and continues through Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

The Guild’s first show was in the fall of 1994, featuring six local artists in the newly formed cooperative. Since then the Guild has grown to a membership of 60 full members with 10 support members.

The beautiful Beach neighbourhood and surrounding areas is always an inspiration throughout all seasons and for the BGFA members.

This weekend’s show feature a number of different techniques and mediums; the painting styles and images range from abstract to high realism.

The Spring Show has traditionally been just smaller works of art but this year there will be large paintings as well as a boutique offering note cards and gift items.

The show will be featuring the works of 30 artists, including Sandra Duggan, Paul Corby and Usha Kumar.

Duggan is a Toronto native and after a career in TV and advertising focused her talents on her artwork.

She has been painting and drawing since she was a child but for the last 30 years has been developing her talents taking workshops and classes from many of Toronto’s better-known water colourists, some taught at the Cedar Ridge Creative Centre. She has also taken workshops with Jennifer Cline, a past member of the Guild.

Duggan enjoys experimenting in new methods and ideas to create with this medium whether doing plein air or working in her studio on shapes and patterns in still life.

Corby, a long time Beach resident and 10-year Guild member, is a self-taught musician and artist.

He began painting in acrylics 20 years ago, inspired by a week spent at the Gibraltar Point Artscape. Corby’s art is a vibrant fusion of musical inspiration and abstract shapes. He often depicts Toronto musicians and the Ontario music community.

His stylistic influences include Quebec’s Automatistes and Toronto’s Kim Dorland. During the spring show Corby will be engaging with the community at the corner of Queen and Wineva, inviting passers-by to visit the exhibition.

Kumar, originally from Sri Lanka, draws inspiration from nature for her colourful landscapes and cityscapes. A self-taught artist, Kumar’s works often feature animals and birds, capturing their unique personalities and the serene beauty of the natural world.

She primarily uses acrylics for their fast-drying properties and excellent finish.

Kumar enjoys exploring new techniques and textures to add depth and dimension to her art. Her participation in numerous exhibitions and group shows highlight her commitment to innovation and storytelling through her artwork.

The BGFA invites everyone to join in celebrating three decades of artistic excellence this weekend.

Show times are Friday, May 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave.

For more information about this weekend’s show and the Guild’s members, please go to https://www.beachguildoffineart.com/