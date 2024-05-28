Kid2Kid hosts Kid’s Marketplace at Beaches Recreation Centre on Saturday, June 1

Kid2Kid will host its second annual Kid’s Marketplace on Saturday, June 1, at the Beaches Recreation Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located at 6 Williamson Rd., the centre will be hosting more than 40 youth entrepreneurs at the event.
The Kid2Kid marketplace sees youngsters from the ages of four to 16 gather together to sell their handmade goods to help raise funds for the Red Door Family Shelter in Leslieville.
Along with the items for sale, those attending will also be able to enjoy live music, photo ops, a silent auction hosted by local businesses, and a barbecue sponsored by Fearless Meat.
For more information on the Kid’s Marketplace at the Beaches Recreation Centre, please visit https://www.kid2kid.ca/general-8
