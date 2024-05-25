Local environmental group questions participation of Portlands Energy Centre in this weekend’s Doors Open Toronto

The Portlands Energy Centre is located at 470 Unwin Ave. Members of the Toronto East Residents for Renewable Energy group will be gathering there on Saturday, May 25, from noon to 2 p.m. to share their message on the centre's climate and human health impacts.

By JACK SKINNER

Members of the Toronto East Residents for Renewable Energy (TERRE) will be showing their displeasure with the Portlands Energy Centre being part of this weekend’s Doors Open Toronto event.

An annual City of Toronto event, Doors Open for this weekend will see about 150 buildings of architectural, historical, cultural and social significance, open their doors to the public. “Hidden histories” is the theme this year, and participants are invited to “uncover untold stories from across the city”.

In a news release, TERRE said the Portlands Energy Centre (PEC) is Toronto’s largest producer of greenhouse gases and nitrogen oxides, and that in the middle of a climate crisis it is inappropriate that the centre is being celebrated as part of Doors Open.

Members of TERRE will be gathering at the PEC, 470 Unwin Ave., on Saturday, May 25 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to share their message on PEC’s climate and human health impacts.

TERRE will requesting the Ministry of the Environment to run an environmental assessment of PEC’s expansion plans and elevate the centre’s environmental screening to an environmental review.

TERRE is not the only group to request an assessment on PEC as the City of Toronto and the Ontario Clean Air Alliance have also put in a request.

The PEC Screening Report reported that there were no adverse health or environmental effects from expanding the plant, despite more than 500 public comments raising concerns.

In the news release, TERRE member Corey Helm commented on PEC’s participation in Doors Open Toronto.

“Instead of opening its doors as part of a celebratory cultural event, PEC should be offering real transparency to the people of Toronto by coming clean about its health and environmental impacts. That is the kind of openness we need to see from PEC,” said Helm.