Two suspects sought in alleged break-in at residential building near Main and Danforth

Toronto police Service are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged break-in near the intersection of Main Street and Danforth Avenue earlier this month.

Police were called to the area on Thursday, May 9, at approximately 2:40 a.m. for reports of an alleged break-in at a residential building.

According to police, two men allegedly broke into the building and took two flat-screen televisions from a storage room.

Police said the suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

Through investigation, members of 55 Division’s Criminal Investigation Unit have identified the suspects as:

Michael Visconti, 28, and Joshua Medland, 41.

Visconti is wanted on three counts of breaking and entering, 17 counts of failing to comply with a release order, and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Medland is wanted on two counts of breaking and entering.

Police have released images of both suspects in the hope that someone can provide information on their whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com