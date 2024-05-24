Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse action returns to Ted Reeve Arena with home opener tonight

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team's home opener is tonight (Friday, May 24) against the Burlington Blaze at Ted Reeve Arena on Main Street. The game starts at 8 p.m.

Toronto Beaches are back in the Sand Box for their home opener tonight.

The Junior A lacrosse team, that plays in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL), will be hosting the Burlington Blaze on Friday, May 24, night at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St. The Sand Box is the name the Beaches team gives to the arena when they play there.

Tonight’s game, the Beaches first back in Ted Reeve Arena since the summer of 2022 due to renovations taking place, will start at 8 p.m.

In an earlier interview with Beach Metro Community News, coach Riley O’Connor said the team is thrilled to once again be back playing in front of their home fans at Ted Reeve Arena. The team spent the 2023 season playing its home games in Pickering.

“We are thrilled to be back at Ted Reeve Arena,” said O’Connor. “This is a community-based team and we can’t wait to get involved in the community and see all of our local families out cheering us on again.”

The Beaches head into tonight’s game looking for their second win of the season. On Wednesday, May 22, the Beaches opened the OJLL season with a 12-7 win in St. Catharines.

Leading the Beaches offensively in the game against St. Catharines was Willem Firth with five goals and three assists. For that he was named The Wolfe Tone Player of the Game for Toronto Beaches.

Below is the 2024 Toronto Beaches Jr A Lacrosse season schedule:

May 22 – @ St. Catharines Athletics

May 24 – Burlington Blaze

May 27 – @ Peterborough Jr. Lakers

May 30 – St. Catharines Athletics

June 3 – Six Nations Arrows

June 5 – @ Burlington Blaze

June 6 – Brampton Jr. Excelsiors

June 9 – @ Orangeville Northmen

June 12 – @ Oakville Buzz

June 13 – Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 16 – @ Brampton Jr. Excelsiors

June 18 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse

June 20 – Whitby Warriors

June 21 – @ Whitby Warriors

June 24 – Mimico Mountaineers

June 26 – @ Six Nations Arrows

June 27 – Peterborough Jr. Lakers

June 29 – Orangeville Northmen (In Nepean, Ottawa)

July 5 – @ Mimico Mountaineers

July 8 – Oakville Buzz

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/