Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse action returns to Ted Reeve Arena with home opener tonight

Toronto Beaches are back in the Sand Box for their home opener tonight.
The Junior A lacrosse team, that plays in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL), will be hosting the Burlington Blaze on Friday, May 24, night at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St. The Sand Box is the name the Beaches team gives to the arena when they play there.
Tonight’s game, the Beaches first back in Ted Reeve Arena since the summer of 2022 due to renovations taking place, will start at 8 p.m.
In an earlier interview with Beach Metro Community News, coach Riley O’Connor said the team is thrilled to once again be back playing in front of their home fans at Ted Reeve Arena. The team spent the 2023 season playing its home games in Pickering.
“We are thrilled to be back at Ted Reeve Arena,” said O’Connor. “This is a community-based team and we can’t wait to get involved in the community and see all of our local families out cheering us on again.”
The Beaches head into tonight’s game looking for their second win of the season. On Wednesday, May 22, the Beaches opened the OJLL season with a 12-7 win in St. Catharines.
Leading the Beaches offensively in the game against St. Catharines was Willem Firth with five goals and three assists. For that he was named The Wolfe Tone Player of the Game for Toronto Beaches.
Below is the 2024 Toronto Beaches Jr A Lacrosse season schedule:
May 22 – @ St. Catharines Athletics
May 24 – Burlington Blaze
May 27 – @ Peterborough Jr. Lakers
May 30 – St. Catharines Athletics
June 3 – Six Nations Arrows
June 5 – @ Burlington Blaze
June 6 – Brampton Jr. Excelsiors
June 9 – @ Orangeville Northmen
June 12 – @ Oakville Buzz
June 13 – Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse
June 16 – @ Brampton Jr. Excelsiors
June 18 – @ Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. A Lacrosse
June 20 – Whitby Warriors
June 21 – @ Whitby Warriors
June 24 – Mimico Mountaineers
June 26 – @ Six Nations Arrows
June 27 – Peterborough Jr. Lakers
June 29 – Orangeville Northmen (In Nepean, Ottawa)
July 5 – @ Mimico Mountaineers
July 8 – Oakville Buzz
For more information on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to https://beachesjralacrosse.ca/