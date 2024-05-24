Subway trains will not be running between Woodbine and Kennedy stations on weekend of May 25, 26

A subway train heads westbound from Victoria Park Station in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

There will be no subway service on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth line) between Woodbine and Kennedy stations on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, as track work is being done by crews along the line this weekend.

Shuttle buses will operate from Woodbine to Kennedy stations, and stop at the closed subway stations in between (Main Street, Victoria Park and Warden).

The closure will begin as of 6 a.m. on May 25 and continue through until the subway section’s re-opening at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

The closure between Woodbine and Kennedy will not impact subway service on the night of Friday, May 24. The last westbound train will leave Kennedy station at approximately 2:16 a.m. on the morning of May 25.

Woodbine and Kennedy are both accessible stations. Riders who require any assistance during their journey are asked to please speak to TTC staff. Two Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available for any customer requiring assistance between Woodbine and Kennedy stations.

All other stations along the route of the subway closure will remain open for the purchase of PRESTO fares and connection to surface routes.

For more information on this weekend’s subway closure between Woodbine and Kennedy stations, please go to https://www.ttc.ca/service-advisories/subway-service/Line-2-Bloor-Danforth-Woodbine-to-Kennedy-full-weekend-closure-May-25-and-26-2024