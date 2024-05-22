Water main break causes partial closure of Queen Street East in the Beach between Kenilworth and Kippendavie avenues

Repairs begin on Queen Street East in front of Kew Beach Junior Public School earlier this morning. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

The City of Toronto has started repair work after a water main break earlier this morning led to the closure of a section of Queen Street East in the Beach.

The water main break is believed to have taken place at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, and saw a large amount of water flood onto Queen Street East between Kenilworth and Kippendavie avenues in front of Kew Beach Junior Public School.

At one point this morning, all lanes of Queen Street East were closed to traffic between Kenilworth and Kippendavie while crews dealt with the water.

By about 9:30 a.m., Queen Street East had reopened to one-lane of traffic in each direction through the area. Traffic was flowing in both directions in the westbound lanes. The two eastbound lanes in front of the school remain closed and city crews had started breaking the concrete to start repairs by about 9:45 a.m.

It is not known at this time when repairs will be finished and when all lanes of Queen Street East will be reopened in the area.

Beach Metro Community News has reached out to the City of Toronto for more information as to when the repairs will be completed.

In an email at 3:44 p.m. today, the City of Toronto said work is continuing on Queen Street East to repair the broken water main.

“A City crew is on site excavating to fully expose the water main to assess the damage and make appropriate repairs. The cause of the break is unknown at this time, as crews are continuing to investigate the damage,” said the city’s statement.

“The water is anticipated to remain off for another 3-6 hours depending on the extent of the repair required. There is now one lane open for westbound traffic as well as one lane open for eastbound traffic.”