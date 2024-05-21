SING! vocal arts festival to feature free performances this Sunday in Kew Gardens

The Rauch Singers perform at the Beach Hebrew Institute on May 29 as part of this year's SING! the Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival. On Sunday, May 26, the festival will feature free performances in Kew Gardens Park. Photo by Dahlia Katz.

By SEAN SANDIESON

SING! the Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival will be taking place at a number of locations including the Redwood Theatre on Gerrard Street East and Kew Gardens park in the Beach.

SING! is an international A Cappella vocal festival that aims to celebrate and teach people about the power of singing.

Performances and events as part of SING! will be taking place from May 25 through June 2.

Locally, a full afternoon of free performances are planned for the Alex Christie Bandstand in Kew Gardens park on Sunday, May 26, from noon to 4 p.m.

Featured vocal artists such as Soundcrowd, Lunar Bloom, Jamme, and Enter A Cappella will take part.

Kew Gardens park is located at 2075 Queen St. E.

The Redwood Theatre, 1300 Gerrard St. E., will host SING! Festival concerts on May 26, 31, and June 2.

Countermeasure & Quayside Voices perform on May 26.

There will be an Asian Heritage concert on May 31 with artists such as Asian Riffing Trio, Janice Jo Lee, Two.H, Diana Tso, and the Chinese Canadian Choir of Toronto.

On June 2, SING! with Pride celebrates Toronto’s LGBTQ2S+ ensembles and artists such as Tempo and Singing Out.

Also, the Ruach Singers will perform at the Beach Hebrew Institute, 109 Kenilworth Ave. The free show will highlight a fresh approach to liturgical and Hebrew vocal music, with shades of contemporary jazz, pop and modern world genres. The performance takes place on Wednesday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Though a number of SING! festival performances will be free, registration for tickets in advance is advised for most of the venues due to limits on audience capacity.

For more information on the SING! Festival, and on registering for tickets, please visit https://singtoronto.com/