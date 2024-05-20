Victoria Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay set to start at 10 p.m. tonight

People on the beach watch a fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The annual Victoria Day fireworks display presented by the City of Toronto takes place tonight (Monday, May 20) at Ashbridges Bay.

The display will start at 10 p.m. sharp and is expected to last for approximately 13 minutes.

Ashbridges Bay Park is located 1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E. at the foot of Coxwell Avenue. The fireworks display will be visible all along the Boardwalk and the entire length of the Eastern Beaches.

There are expected to be large crowds for tonight’s fireworks display, and those attending are advised to take public transit or find methods other than driving to get to the area.

TTC bus routes the 22A Coxwell and 92A Woodbine take people from the Coxwell and Woodbine subway stations to the lake shore.

For more information about TTC schedules, routes and expanded Victoria Day service for the fireworks, please go to https://www.ttc.ca/

Local residents and visitors to the area are reminded that setting off fireworks along the beach or in public parks is illegal at all times.

Fireworks are also prohibited on balconies, streets, parking lots, or property not owned by the person setting off the fireworks. On Victoria Day and Canada Day only, people can set off fireworks on their own private property until 11 p.m., according to the City of Toronto’s bylaw.

Fireworks are only permitted for people over the age of 18, and should only be handled and discharged by adults.

Toronto police are warning residents not to bring personal fireworks to public parks or the beach today as they will be confiscated and those lighting them off could face a $1,000 fine.

For those setting off fireworks on their own private property today, the city is reminding them to be aware of the surroundings and not discharge fireworks where they may be a disturbance or pose any risk of fire, or injury to any person or property, and to dispose of fireworks properly as they can cause fires in waste collection vehicles and facilities.

To properly dispose of fireworks whether used or unused completely submerge them in water, let them soak overnight, and put them in a plastic bag to keep them from drying before throwing them in the garbage. Fireworks should never be thrown in the Blue Bin.

For more information on tonight’s Victoria Day Ashbridges Bay Park fireworks display and fireworks’ safety information from the City of Toronto, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/public-notices-bylaws/bylaw-enforcement/fireworks/