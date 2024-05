Photo above shows the house at 166 Wheeler Ave. in 1925.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The image (above) of a house up the hill on Wheeler Avenue was taken in 1925.

As you can see, the road was unpaved at this time. I imagine cleaning up after yourself was a higher priority, especially on rainy days.

